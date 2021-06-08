From wedding ceremony to wedding ceremony 2: Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn would already be in talks to go back with this sequel

From wedding ceremony to wedding ceremony 2 now not formally in procedure but, however it seems like some forged individuals may well be taking into consideration “marry” the imaginable sequel.

In step with Collider, New Line has now not formally given the fairway mild to the movie, however Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn have sat down on the desk to go into “early discussions” to renew their roles as divorce mediators (John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey, respectively). Each have been the headliners of the 2005 unique romantic comedy, which grossed $ 285 million international on the cheap of simply $ 40 million.

Even supposing no agreements were reached but, resources say there’s a script for the sequel that has been universally neatly won, and that filmmaker David Dobkin, who directed the primary movie, has already begun exploring places and places within the match that New Line has the same opinion and he indicators to direct a sequel. This, alternatively, would arrive 16 years later the unique film used to be launched in theaters.

Rumors of a sequel were circulating for years, and Vaughn printed in November that the talks have been getting extra critical. “Owen, the director of the movie, and I, we have now been speaking for the primary time critically a couple of sequel to that film “, dijo Vaughn a Leisure This night. “There was an concept this is fairly just right. So, we’re speaking about it within the early phases.”.

Confidently the duo will have the ability to “save the date” for the imaginable sequel earlier than their respective calendars are busy. We’re going to see Vaughn at Queenpins, a criminal offense comedy impressed via the actual tale of the most important coupon counterfeiting rip-off in American historical past, whilst Wilson to sign up for the solid of Wonder’s Loki, which premieres on Disney + this week.