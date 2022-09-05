from when we left the pay in the arcades

We have already reviewed the best games of authentic consoles such as SNES, PSX, Nintendo 64, Wii, Megadrive, Game Boy, Sega Saturn, Gamecube, Dreamcast, PS2 or PS3, although today we are not going to talk about a machine to be at home, but of the arcade machines, the mythical systems in which we left our pay in the arcades.

It was VERY difficult to choose only 9 games, and we are sure that we are leaving some to which you spent many hours (and 5 duros coins). We invite you to tell us which were your favorites in comments.

This is our selection of the 9 best arcade games

Golden Axe

Los beat’em up they were one of the genres that shone the most in arcades, and although there are authentic gems like Double Dragon or the Ninja Turtles, we are going to stick with Golden Axe. Although we also played it a lot on the Megadrive, the experience of playing it on an arcade machine was second to none.





Different characters and many, MANY enemies to defeat are just some of its hallmarks.

Out Run

Few games were enjoyed as much in arcade as OutRun. Over the years we had much more realistic driving simulators (such as Sega Rally), but the reality is that this title was the one that sat down the foundations of what racing games would be in arcades.





Super Pang

We are facing another real savings pit, and it is that both Super Pang and Super Pang 2 are two games that were greatly enjoyed in arcades throughout Spain, especially if we played it together with a friend. As the levels went by, things got more complicated, and in the end it was time to try to save as many lives as possible in the early stages if we didn’t want to leave our pay in a matter of minutes…





The House of the Dead

We’ve had tons of arcade shooters, but House of the Dead is one of the most iconic (if not the most). The hordes of undead and the iconic bosses became the hallmark of a saga that forced us to aim well with the plastic guns if we didn’t want the game to end in the blink of an eye.





Puzzle Bobble

Although games like Tetris or Puyo Puyo already explored this genre, Puzzle Bobble is much more linked to arcades. The game dynamic was the simplest thing in the world: we had to throw balls of the same color to eliminate the groups and complete the level before we ran out of time. Another one of those titles that we remember with great affection.





Snow Bros

What really caught the attention of Snow Bros was the ability to make an absolutely devastating snowball effect: We had to turn enemies into snowballs and push the ball. Along the way, if the ball hit other enemies it would destroy them, and watching someone who knows how to maximize damage play was an absolute delight.





Street Fighter II

The fighting game scene was born in arcades, and Street Fighter II was the first great fighting game title. Quite a few characters to choose from, a story mode that was getting more complicated as things progressed and, above all, the thrill of hitting each other with another player who also threw 5 dollars. We still miss that time.





Pac-Man

Although there are reasonably “modern” games on the list, Pac-Man is probably the oldest game on the list (it premiered in 1980) that marked a before and after. Few games from that era have survived the passage of time, and Google searches show a reality: that Pac-Man is still played (and searched), and it is a timeless title, like Tetris.





Metal Slug

We have left our favorite for last, the apple of our eyes. It’s a bit of a cheat, because Metal Slug is a saga with many titles, but the first two are games in which we’ve spent real millions (and well, too). a title of side scroll action in which you had to destroy authentic hordes of enemies and that had some iconic bosses that continue to amaze us to this day.





We keep revisiting it from time to time. And it’s still a ton of good.