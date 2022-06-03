From working for Barça for a decade to living in Japan: who is Oscar Hernández Romero, Mascherano’s assistant in the Sub 20

Oscar Hernández Romero is one of Javier Mascherano’s assistants in the Argentine Under 20 team.

Since Javier Mascherano assumed the reins of the Selection Under 20 A great expectation has been generated about the performance of Argentine youth. The Jefecitowho made a great career as a player of the Albicelestetook the reins of a litter that has added great talents such as Matias Soule, Luka Romero o Alexander Garnacho, to name a few. His work does not go unnoticed. The victories against Saudi Arabia and Panama in the Tournament Internacional Maurice Revello (previously known as Esperanzas de Toulon) have given visibility to his first steps as a coach.

Mascherano he retired from football in 2019 after an extensive career that saw him become captain of the Argentine national team and represent his country in six World Cups –two youth and four seniors (2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018)– but his landing in the Argentine Football Association (AFA) was as responsible for the Department of Methodology and Development of the Argentine National Teams. That position was short-lived. A few months later he took over the reins of the Sub 20 accompanied by Paul Whitethe physical trainer who worked alongside Alexander Sabella; y Oscar Hernandez Romero as a technical assistant.

It is no coincidence that mesh these trusted in Hernandez Romero as his right hand for his first experience as technical director. He is a coach who worked for just over a decade in the farmhousethe famous academy of FC Barcelonacradle of the great talents that have emerged with the ADN culé I work there from September 2006 to June 2017. Together they have faced the task of implementing the work methodology of the training school of the Barça in the albiceleste youth team.

“Self-confidence and conviction in your idea means you have the mental and emotional resources necessary to respond to any situation. The result does not matternor is it the main short-term objective, the important thing is the process to continue improving every day”, reads a publication of Oscar Hernandez Romero on social networks.

Javier Mascherano and his assistants talk with the players of the Sub 20 of Argentina (Photo: REUTERS)

What this Spanish DT of 47 years share with Mascherano it is the affinity with the ‘Position Game’. During his time as an employee at the Camp Nouwhere he was first a youth football coach and then scoutcoined that philosophy that the Jefecito experienced being led by Pep Guardiola. According to a newspaper article Sport, Hernández is defined as ‘Guardiolista’ and fervently believes in that style that seeks to generate numerical superiority from the player mobility and in possession of the ball. They give great importance to the space-time relationship that the protagonists have when it comes to dominating the development of the game. Its mission is for soccer players to complete tasks with and without the ball in order to progress smoothly on the pitch.

After so much time in the quarry of the Barcelonawhere he learned all the concepts of positional play, he moved to Japan to work as an assistant Albert Puig for two years. that was where Oscar Hernandez Romero added a lot of experience side by side with Puig, with whom he had coincided in La Masía. Together they led the Albirex Niigatateam of the second division of Japanese soccer.

Order and discipline, both inside and outside the field, are the most representative cultural values ​​in Japan. Also in Chinawhere Javier Mascherano had his experience as footballer of Hebei Fortune FC. It is no coincidence that both have also established a code of conduct within the premises of the AFA. Education and behavior off the field of play are fundamental pillars of the project.

Mascherano took the position of U20 coach as part of a structure with several former National Team, starting from Lionel Scaloni himself (Photo: @Argentina)

After several years of contact and meetings in which they exchanged football ideas, Mascherano did not hesitate to choose Hernández as your assistant. They have also been joined Stephen Solariwho had already been an assistant to Fernando Bocha Batista; in addition to Damian Albil as the goalkeeper coach and Lucio Stortoni as head of video analysis. Together they have faced a project that aims to make the Sub 20 from Argentina can coin this game model without the players losing the identity and essence that so characterizes the albiceleste footballer.

The first challenge came with the friendly contest played in France, but the great challenges of Javier Mascherano and his helpers will be next year. will come first South American Sub-20 of Colombia which will be a qualifier for the 2023 Indonesia U-20 World Cup. Mascherano and his team will also direct the Argentine Olympic team ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

