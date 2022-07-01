From working with Madonna to being a confidant of Keith Richards: the peculiar resume of the new director of Chelsea

Chelsea begins its new era under its new owner (AFP)

The Chelsea continues with its restructuring after Roman Abrahamovic was forced to disassociate himself from the institution for his support of Vladimir Putin in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After the American Todd Boehly acquired the club, began the formation of his work team and among the surnames that he included, that of Barbara Charoneknown in the world of music for having worked alongside several of the best artists on the planet.

The 70-year-old woman will hold the position of director of the board of the London team, of which she is an ardent fan. Her love for the blue shirt and her talent when it comes to business have been key in choosing her last name for a position that will be vital for the future of the team. Currently, she runs her own agency. MBC who deals with public relations for gangs like Foo Fighters y Depeche Mode, but in the past his days stand out with Madonna y Keith Richards.

It was in the 70’s that the young Charone began to work as a music journalist. By then, The Rolling Stones they were at the peak of their popularity and that is why it was common to see her on tour, following and interviewing the members of the band. It was so He established a very good relationship with the guitarist, whom he had to help in 1977.

Barbara Charone is known as Britain’s most powerful PR

During a tour of the English band in Canadaá, Richards was arrested in Toronto for possession of heroin. The fact was a scandal and caused cracks in the band due to the little support he received from his peers. Charone had traveled there to begin writing the biography of the rocker who was one step away from being imprisoned.

“When Keith appeared in court, he was given bail and his passport was confiscated. He and his partner Anita Pallenberg and his seven-year-old son Marlon returned to their home for the foreseeable future, the 32nd floor of the Harbor Castle Hotel. The future of Keith, and indeed of the Stones, was uncertain. A couple of days after the court appearance, Mick Jagger flew to New York City and soon after the others followed.”, he recalled in his book Access All Areas. So, she moved to the Canadian hotel where the artist was staying with his family and, while his companions abandoned him, she acted as his confidant. “I’m sure Keith felt lonely and quite possibly betrayed, but my stay certainly helped forge a tremendous bond between us.. It also provided me with a direct and personal insight into the man he was writing a book about.”

For the 80’s, Charone began his work in the press department of WEA Records in London and one of his first tasks was to take care of a young artist: Madonna. In 1983, thanks to the song Holiday, the blonde became a world sensation that would soon become the queen of Pop. Behind that rise was the current director of Chelsea, who was key in organizing the American recital in Wembley in 1987 that made her the first woman to gather 100,000 fans in such a short career.

Barbara Charone in a file photo (Getty Images)

For some time I work with Elton John: “I will never forget his collection of bobbleheads that accompanies him around the world and settles in his dressing room. TIt has literally hundreds of bobblehead versions of sports stars, musicians and celebrities, they even have their own flight cases”, revealed in his book.

considered as Britain’s most powerful PR, Charone will now have the mission of bringing the Chelsea to the fullest. We will have to see how her knowledge and her experience fit into the world of music within the club of her loves. But the truth is that his peculiar curriculum is already a novelty in Stamford Bridge.

