fromis_9 Members Start Individual Instagram Accounts Ahead Of Comeback

All of the members of fromis_9 have created their very own Instagram accounts!

The members every uploaded their particular person teaser pictures for his or her upcoming “My Little Society” comeback as their first posts, and the official fromis_9 account revealed their accounts on September 9. Examine them out and observe the members beneath!

Roh Ji Solar

Music Ha Younger

Lee Sae Rom

Lee Chae Younger

Lee Na Gyung

Park Ji Gained

Lee Web optimization Yeon

Baek Ji Heon

Jang Gyu Ri

The woman group returns on September 16 with their third mini album “My Little Society,” their first launch in a 12 months and three months since “FUN!” in June 2019.