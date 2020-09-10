fromis_9 Members Start Individual Instagram Accounts Ahead Of Comeback

All of the members of fromis_9 have created their very own Instagram accounts!
The members every uploaded their particular person teaser pictures for his or her upcoming “My Little Society” comeback as their first posts, and the official fromis_9 account revealed their accounts on September 9. Examine them out and observe the members beneath!
Roh Ji Solar
Music Ha Younger
Lee Sae Rom
Lee Chae Younger
Lee Na Gyung
Park Ji Gained
Lee Web optimization Yeon
Baek Ji Heon
Jang Gyu Ri
The woman group returns on September 16 with their third mini album “My Little Society,” their first launch in a 12 months and three months since “FUN!” in June 2019.
