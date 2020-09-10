fromis_9’s Lee Seo Yeon To Not Participate In Comeback Promotions Due To Injury

fromis_9’s Lee Seo Yeon has suffered a leg harm.

On September 10, Off the Document Leisure launched an announcement on fromis_9’s official café.

Howdy, that is Off the Document Leisure.

In mild of Lee Seo Yeon’s harm, we are making an announcement with regard to promotions for fromis_9’s upcoming mini album, “My Little Society.”

We’re sincerely grateful to Flover [fan club name] who’ve been ready for fromis_9’s new mini album, and we remorse having to ship dangerous information.

Just lately, Lee Seo Yeon suffered an harm to her leg whereas making ready for album promotions. She was taken instantly to the hospital for an in depth examination. The physician said that she wanted to deal with therapy and restoration, so the company has determined that Lee Seo Yeon won’t be taking part in promotions and fromis_9 will promote their new album with eight members.

Lee Seo Yeon herself strongly desired to proceed promotions, however the company selected to place our artist’s well being first in making our resolution. We ask for Flover’s understanding on this problem.

We’re sorry for making followers apprehensive with this sudden information and can do our greatest to make sure that Lee Seo Yeon makes a full restoration.

Thanks.