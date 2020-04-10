Frontier bungles redaction of network audit that it doesn’t want you to see

Frontier Communications needs a lesson in the easiest way to redact paperwork.

Frontier is trying to cowl large components of an audit file from most people, claiming that details about the ISP’s broadband-network points are enterprise secrets and techniques and strategies. But when Frontier made a redacted mannequin of the file public, tons of the blacked-out parts have been nonetheless readable simply by copying and pasting from the report.

The Frontier-edited mannequin of the 164-page file, which was as soon as ordered through the West Virginia Public Supplier Payment (PSC) and written through a specialist firm, accommodates about 80 redacted exhibits and lots of pages which had been completely or partly blacked out. Frontier seems to have successfully redacted the exhibits, along with many charts, nonetheless the blacked-out textual content material is easy to elevate. (Exchange: It appears one of the essential exhibits weren’t accurately redacted, each.)