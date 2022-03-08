Frontier Unveils F1 Manager 2022: First Trailer, Details and Management Game Launch Window

The authors of Planet Zoo invite you to leave your mark on the world championship by controlling even the smallest detail of a team.

The team of Frontier Developments today officially presented F1 Manager 2022, a management video game where you have to take control of a Formula 1 team with the sole idea in mind of leading it to victory over several seasons. In addition to the first details, it has been confirmed summer launch para PC (Steam y Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S y Xbox One.

“The Frontier team, which has decades of experience in the development of acclaimed management and simulation titles, has worked hard to create the realistic, detailed, exciting and incredible experience of F1 Manager 2022. We want you to experience all the drama of Formula 1, where races are won or lost in both the track as off it”, announce the authors of Jurassic World: Evolution.

F1 Manager 2022 seeks to cover every minute detail of the world of motorsports, and that includes improving the cars and the team headquarters, balancing budgets and the demands of the drivers, etc. “Rivalries, sponsorships, changes in regulations… Tackle these challenges and many more to get to the race weekend, where you will have to plot and execute the perfect strategy that will give you victory, “adds Frontier.

In F1 Manager 2022, the player chooses between taking the reins of an established team or a more modest one where he can gradually climb positions while developing a team in his own image and likeness, balance accounts, make crucial decisions and forge an unforgettable legacy from the headquarters, factory and the race itself.

F1 Manager until 2025

If you want to know more, from the official website they offer a look at the first details of the production, which will reveal more details as the launch date approaches. F1 Manager 2022 is the first development of an agreement running until 2025 between the authors of Planet Zoo and F1 for management titles. Recall that Codemasters renewed its rights for racing games for several years.

