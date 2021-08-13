Frostpunk 2 formally introduced for PC: first trailer, pictures and main points

11 Bit Studios has formally introduced Frostpunk 2, the sequel to the acclaimed iciness town construction and technique recreation.

Set 30 years after an apocalyptic snow fall, Frostpunk 2 will advance and support at the foundations constructed via the primary recreation. Now avid gamers should determine an oil extraction business to feed their ever tough town, whilst presiding over its electorate and often opting for between ruthless survival and human rights.

“What avid gamers must be expecting is a large universe of choices, freedom to form society and the town as they see are compatible, and reap the results.“mentioned Frostpunk 2 co-director Jakub Stokalski in a press liberate.”Frostpunk 2 is in line with the conflicts of its predecessor: survival as opposed to human values, lifestyles as opposed to Arctic ice. However crucial factor is that it provides a brand new layer this is provide in lots of facets of the sport – be it politics, be it society, be it technological growth. the struggle between people and their nature“.

A brand new trailer that you’ll be able to see above reminds us of the brutal strategies of survival and society that had been noticed within the unique recreation, with a person left to dying via freezing past the town limits, his chest painted in blood with the phrase “liar.” At the back of him is a financial institution of oil pumps, indicating the shift from coal to grease as the middle of Frostpunk 2’s useful resource control layer.

Frostpunk 2 will likely be to be had on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Video games Retailer, and may also be pre-ordered now, even supposing no liberate date has been introduced but.. If you are curious in regards to the franchise, you’ll be able to play the primary Frostpunk at no cost this weekend on Steam till August 16.