Frozen 2 is arriving on Disney+ in July – two weeks ahead of schedule

Excellent news for followers of Frozen 2: the sequel shall be arriving on Disney Plus in the UK and Eire on July third – two weeks sooner than had initially been deliberate.

The sequel, which turned the second highest-grossing animated movie of all time when it was launched final yr, was extremely acclaimed and an enormous hit with youngsters the world over.

It follows Elsa and Anna and their eccentric companions Kristoff, Olaf and Sven as they journey into the unknown on a daring mission to save lots of the dominion of Arendelle and uncover the trigger of Elsa’s magical powers.

The movie reunited the voice forged of the unique movie, Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, and featured a stellar unique soundtrack together with the Oscar nominated track Into the Unknown.

In the meantime for Disney followers who simply can’t get sufficient of Elsa and co, the streaming service may even be debuting a brand new documentary sequence titled Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 – with a worldwide premiere date of Friday 26th June.

The six-part sequence sees the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and forged open their doorways to cameras to disclose the laborious work, coronary heart, and collaboration it takes to create such a extremely anticipated movie.

Disney Plus is already residence to the unique Frozen movie in addition to quick movies Olaf’s Frozen Journey, and Frozen Fever and miniseries Lego’ Disney Frozen – Northern Lights.

Frozen 2 and Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 be part of Disney+’s lineup of blockbuster motion pictures, unique content material, and traditional titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Nationwide Geographic, and extra.

Frozen 2 will land on Disney Plus third July. Join a seven-day free trial on Disney Plus, or subscribe for £59.99 a yr (or £5.99 a month). Try our TV information for extra to look at.