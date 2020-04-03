Frozen 2’s Bruni And 8 Other Adorable Disney Characters That Deserved More Screen Time

Gus is curious and spunky. Usually, I’m not a fan of mice (sorry Mickey) however this little dude is simply so freaking cuddly. You need to put him in your hand and snuggle shut, illnesses be damned! Gus and Jaq seem fairly a bit in Cinderella and plenty of different Cinderella spin-offs. In addition they have a cameo in Ralph Breaks the Web.Although there are many Gus and Jaq appearances, we wish extra. I desire Gus to Jaq, however looks like you’ll be able to’t have one with out the opposite, so I might like to see a full-feature about Gus and Jaq, even when it’s nearly them outsmarting Lucifer the cat.