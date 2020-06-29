Frozen 3 isn’t off the desk, says Disney director: “Ask us in 6 months!”

It wasn’t lengthy after Frozen hit cinemas that followers throughout the world beginning asking whether or not a sequel would quickly observe.

The awards adopted, the field workplace information racked up and the query grew to become the chorus in any interview the crew did.

So when Frozen 2 debuted final November it wasn’t too shocking that the query was fast to emerge once more, in spite of everything it made $1.5bn making it the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

After we spoke to Chris Buck on our RadioTimes.com Disney+ Reside Q&A, we posed the query for you once more: “I at all times say ask us a bit of bit later!”

Chris was discussing all issues Frozen as Into the Unknown: Making of Frozen 2 launched on Disney+ giving followers an perception into what work went into the movie. Frozen 2 can be due on Disney+ UK on third July.

One factor the documentary makes clear is the intense schedule and deadlines the crew have been below in addition to the strain to discover a contemporary story to fulfill the followers.

Chris added: “After the first film it took us a few 12 months earlier than we even thought of a chapter two since you are so emotionally and bodily spent by the finish of it – and the documentary type of reveals that, and you realize it’s three to 4 years that type of depth.

“You want a break and to regroup and suppose.”

That additionally doesn’t imply the Frozen crew isn’t above teasing us all Kristen Anderson-Lopez, the co-writer of Frozen and Frozen 2 songs, joked she’ll begin work on Frozen 3 when “there’s a vaccine”.

What we do know for certain is nothing has been labored on but. However earlier than you all go away and cry, Chris provides that it’s not a case of by no means.

“For us, I might say…ask us in six months!”

Set your reminders now everybody…

