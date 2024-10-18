Frozen Farmer’s Post-Shark Tank Success: Expansion to 5,000 Stores

Frozen Farmer has become a delicious success story, turning unwanted produce into premium frozen treats. Since appearing on Shark Tank in 2020, the company’s net worth has skyrocketed as it expanded nationwide.

Let’s dig into how this farm-based ice cream maker went from a local stand to a multi-million dollar brand.

Category Details Company Name Frozen Farmer Founded 2015 Founder Katey Evans Products Ice cream, sorbet, “Frobert” (blended ice cream and sorbet) Mission Turn “ugly” produce into premium frozen treats to reduce food waste Headquarters Delaware, USA

What is Frozen Farmer?

Frozen Farmer makes ice cream, sorbet, and “nice cream” (a blend of the two) using “ugly” fruits that would otherwise go to waste.

The company takes misshapen or imperfect produce from farms and turns it into tasty frozen desserts. This intelligent idea helps cut down on food waste while making yummy treats.

Who Is The Founder Of Frozen Farmer?

Katey Evans started Frozen Farmer 2015 with her husband, Kevin, and her mom. Katey comes from a farming family that runs a 3,000-acre farm in Delaware.

She saw how much good fruit was thrown away because it looked imperfect. So, she decided to use that fruit to make ice cream instead. Katey used to be Miss Delaware but traded her crown for an ice cream scoop!

How Was The Shark Tank Pitch for Frozen Farmer?

In 2020, Katey went on Shark Tank asking for $125,000 for 20% of Frozen Farmer. She told the Sharks how her ice cream helps reduce food waste.

The Sharks loved the taste, but some worried if the business could grow beyond Delaware. Ultimately, Lori Greiner offered $125,000 for 30% of the company. Katey said yes right away!

Category Details Episode Aired 2020 Requested Investment $125,000 for 20% equity Investor Lori Greiner Deal Agreed $125,000 for 30% equity Key Selling Points Reducing food waste by using “ugly” fruit to make ice cream

Frozen Farmer Shark Tank Update:

After Shark Tank, things got a bit tricky. The show aired when COVID-19 hit in March 2020, but Frozen Farmer adapted quickly.

They started selling online and expanded to more grocery stores. By 2021, Frozen Farmer had made over $1 million in yearly sales and had $15 million in future orders. Talk about sweet success!

What Happened To Frozen Farmer After Shark Tank?

Frozen Farmer took off like a rocket after Shark Tank. Here’s what happened:

I got into all 169 Giant Food stores

Started selling ice cream online

Landed in Walmart, Kroger, and Stop & Shop

Changed “nice cream” name to “Frobert.”

Made unique flavors with big companies

By 2022, Frozen Farmer was in about 8,000 stores across the country. A bank even gave them $2.5 million to help them grow.

Lori Greiner says Frozen Farmer might make $20 million in 2022. That’s a lot of ice cream!

Frozen Farmer Growth and Operations:

Frozen Farmer grew fast but smartly. They went from making ice cream by hand to working with giant ice cream makers.

This lets them make way more ice cream to sell all over the USA. They also kept coming up with new flavors to keep customers excited.

Investments and partnerships: Besides Lori Greiner’s investment in Shark Tank, Frozen Farmer got money from other places, too:

$2.5 million line of credit from WSFS Bank in 2022

Partnership with Kroger to make unique flavors

Worked with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for marketing

These team-ups helped Frozen Farmer get bigger and better known.

Challenges and competitors:

Frozen Farmer faces some tough challenges:

There are lots of other ice cream brands in stores

Keeping ice cream cold while shipping

Making sure they have enough “ugly” fruit

Giant ice cream companies might copy their idea

But Frozen Farmer’s unique story and tasty ice cream help them stand out.

Technological innovations:

Frozen Farmer uses some cool tech to make their business better:

Special freezers to keep ice cream perfect in stores

Online ordering system for shipping ice cream to homes

Machines to turn fruit into ice cream faster

These tools help Frozen Farmer make more ice cream and reach more customers.

Frozen Farmer Net Worth and Financial Performance:

It’s hard to know precisely how much Frozen Farmer is worth. But we can make a good guess based on what we know:

Over $1 million in sales by 2021 $15 million in future orders that same year Lori Greiner predicted $20 million in sales for 2022 In 8,000 stores nationwide



If we use average business math, Frozen Farmer could be worth anywhere from $60 million to $100 million or more! That’s a big jump from when Katey first went on Shark Tank.

Frozen Farmer Strategy of Marketing and Sales:

Frozen Farmer is brilliant about getting people to buy their ice cream:

They tell the story of saving “ugly” fruit

Use bright, fun packaging to catch your eye in the store

Work with famous people like country singer Jimmie Allen

Share recipes and fun ideas on social media

Offer unique flavors you can only get for a short time

This mix of good stories and yummy ice cream keeps customers returning for more.

Frozen Farmer Social Media Presence:

Frozen Farmer knows how to use social media to connect with ice cream lovers:

Active on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter

Share behind-the-scenes looks at the farm and ice cream-making

Post pictures of new flavors to get people excited

Answer questions from customers quickly

Run contests and giveaways

Their fun posts make people want to try Frozen Farmer ice cream.

Frozen Farmer Interesting Facts:

Katey Evans used to be Miss Delaware before becoming an ice cream maker

They have a food truck that goes to events

Some flavors are only sold at their farm in Delaware

They make ice cream cakes, too

Frozen Farmer works with other farms to get more “ugly” fruit

What’s Next For Frozen Farmer? Frozen Farmer isn’t slowing down:

Planning to be in even more stores across the USA

Coming up with new and exciting flavors

Might start selling in other countries

Working on ways to use even more “ugly” fruit

Could make other foods besides just ice cream

Final Words:

Frozen Farmer shows how a simple idea can turn into something big. Katey Evans built a multi-million dollar ice cream company by using fruit that would go to waste.

Frozen Farmer keeps growing from a small farm stand to thousands of stores nationwide.

With tasty flavors and a good cause, this company looks set to keep making people happy for years. Who knew “ugly” fruit could lead to such sweet success?