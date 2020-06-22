Frozen II’s Big Climax Was Almost Very Different

Initially, it appears the thought for “Present Your self” was a way more aggressive track. The title was extra a command than a request, with Elsa demanding that whoever has been calling her present themselves to her. At one level, there is a suggestion that “Present Your self” truly be lower and changed. Jennifer Lee thinks {that a} track about Elsa “coming residence” could be extra acceptable. Songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez are actually unimpressed with this concept. We will see these individuals pushing in opposition to one another and whereas there may be actual rigidity, it is clear that everyone is working collectively to try to make this film work. Ultimately, the track writers softened that tone to make the track extra request than demand. “You’re the one I have been in search of” grew to become “Are you the one I have been in search of?”