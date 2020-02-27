Frozen II’s Honest Trailer Finds Surprising Connections To Thor: Ragnarok

Go away a Remark
Amongst Disney’s many record-breaking accomplishments in 2019 was the highly-anticipated Frozen II. Surprising completely nobody, the sequel soared to develop into the brand new highest-grossing animated movie of all time (for those who don’t rely Jon Favreau’s The Lion King). The film had some memorable songs, reminiscent of “Into The Unknown,” and a quotable line or two: “Samantha?” However did you discover Frozen II‘s similarities to Thor: Ragnarok?
Yeah, that’s proper. Taika Waititi’s first Marvel movie and Disney Animation’s most up-to-date hit have a few parallels. Take a look at Display Junkies’ hilarious Honest Trailer of the film and be careful for the connections between Thor: Ragnarok under:
Get all that? There’s a ton that’s been unpacked right here within the five-minute Honest Trailer about Frozen II. Because the video factors out, this was one of many few sequels made by Disney that wasn’t a low-quality direct-to-video launch. (There have been some unusual ones.) However as Display Junkies jokes, this one was in theaters, so it should be good, proper?
The film truly did fairly effectively amongst critics and audiences alike – with some exceptions reminiscent of CinemaBlend’s personal Eric Eisenberg, who gave the movie a 2.5 star evaluate. Like Honest Trailers likes to do, this video highlights a few of the film’s weak factors such because the music being stuffed with “B-sides” and the character’s story arcs not progressing previous the place they have been within the first film.
Anna and Elsa take care of lots of the identical challenges they did within the authentic film, however Frozen II does have loads of new outfits for them to indicate off (to allow them to promote extra dolls). The trailer even factors out how self-aware the film is of not being pretty much as good as its authentic. It simply retains referencing the 2013 hit time and time once more!
However again to Thor: Ragnarok. As Display Junkies quipped, Frozen II might have completely been sued by Marvel in the event that they weren’t a part of the identical dad or mum firm. Taika Waititi’s sequel follows siblings who’re a lot totally different from each other that meet their long-lost sibling Hela, who teaches them their household historical past of bloodshed. The side-by-sides seen within the vid present some fairly related visuals, together with Korg and the rock folks each making appearances.
Contemplating a film like Frozen II takes round 5 years to make, likelihood is excessive that the movie was already fairly far alongside when Thor: Ragnarok was being crafted, however who is aware of? It might have been an unwitting inspiration. The Honest Trailer ends on a excessive be aware by declaring Olaf’s Seinfeld-like observational comedy and renaming that sequel Rise of Icewalker – not not like Episode 9’s title within the Star Wars saga.
What did you consider this Honest Trailer? Did it parody Frozen II for what it actually was? And what about that Thor: Ragnarok comparability? Pontificate within the feedback under.
