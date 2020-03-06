Frozen the Musical comes to the West End – how to get your tickets now

It seems to be like nobody might Let It Go as Frozen the Musical tickets have lastly gone on sale as the present comes to the West End, London.

Disney’s smash hit was launched in cinemas all the approach again in 2013 however reveals no indicators of slowing down – we’ve even had a sequel final yr.

Theatre followers have been ready for Frozen the Musical to come to the UK after it opened on Broadway.

Frozen has been created by the identical group behind the widespread movie with a ebook by Jennifer Lee and music by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. There are even some new songs in there.

Right here’s what you want to know.

How to get tickets to Frozen the Musical

Precedence reserving opened in January, although there was a slight delay in getting the early tickets. Normal sale lastly grew to become out there on Friday, sixth March.

When is Frozen the Musical coming to the West End?

Frozen begins with previews in October 2020 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane – although by then it is going to be renamed The Lane after it reopens after a refurbishment.

What’s Frozen the Musical about?

Frozen tells the story of Elsa and Anna, two sisters orphaned when their dad and mom are misplaced at sea. Their kingdom turns into caught in a unending winter when Elsa’s powers flip every part to ice and snow. The pair have to go on a journey to sort things for Arendelle in addition to work out what their roles actually are.

Frozen the Musical solid

Elsa is performed by Samantha Barks from Fairly Lady and Les Miserables.

Verify again for additional casting bulletins. Open auditions occurred in the summer season for Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Hans and Duke of Weselton.

How do I get low cost (or cheap) Frozen the Musical tickets?

Disney has simply put the foremost tickets on sale however there’s a number of locations you’ll be able to look nearer the time.

London Theatre Direct has mentioned it can have Frozen tickets quickly. London Field Workplace can even have tickets.