Frozen’s Josh Gad Shares First New Olaf Short From Disney+

Throughout the on-going social distancing protocols, Josh Gad has labored tremendously onerous to maintain his followers entertained. If he isn’t sending out video messages by way of Twitter, he is internet hosting reunions with the Goonies forged. The man is doing a little nice stuff. Now he is again on-line with one more option to delight us, as he has supplied a primary have a look at the brand new Frozen-inspired animated quick centering on Olaf that may quickly be premiering on Disney+.