‘Fruitvale Station,’ ‘Simply Mercy’ to Open Social Justice Now Film Fest

Michael B. Jordan’s award-winning movies “Simply Mercy,” and “Fruitvale Station” will function the opening-night screenings for the inaugural Social Justice Now Film Pageant (SJNFF).

Each movies will play on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Paramount’s Drive-In Theater, sponsored by Amazon Studios.

Jordan serves as a co-ambassador for the movie competition, which runs Oct. 21-25, alongside Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi. On display and off, Jordan and his Outlier Society manufacturing firm have made social justice causes a precedence. Jordan gained a NAACP Picture Award for his efficiency in 2019’s “Simply Mercy,” portraying civil rights legal professional Bryan Stevenson in his quest to free Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a wrongfully accused prisoner on dying row. “Fruitvale Station” was directed by Ryan Coogler, and noticed Jordan embody the late Oscar Grant III, a 22-year-old who was fatally shot by BART police in 2009.

The competition’s slate of highlight screenings — movies that spotlight the themes of social justice, and discover problems with racial injustice, implicit bias, Black identification and human rights — embody HBO’s documentary “40 Years A Prisoner,” “Us Children,” and “SNCC” (government produced by Pharell Williams and his firm I Am Different), in addition to the narrative function “Reefa.”

“By means of these movies, we hope to advance the dialogue and assist to reshape the narrative of racial and social justice on this nation. The competition’s mission is to encourage individuals to acknowledge the fierce urgency of now — to watch, mirror, and take motion,” SJNFF creators Jeff and Nicole Friday mentioned in an announcement. The Fridays’ nonprofit Film Life Basis is organizing the competition.

All official alternatives and highlight screenings will probably be obtainable to stream without spending a dime on abffplay.com, a brand new digital platform by Endeavor Streaming, from Oct. 21-25. The slate of movies have been chosen by a jury of trade executives together with Endeavor, the father or mother firm of the occasion’s coalition companion Endeavor Content material.

Extra data on the competition and the complete listing of official alternatives could be accessed by way of http://www.socialjusticenowfilmfestival.org.