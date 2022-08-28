Fry, Bender and Leela mess it up in this mod: GTA-style Futurama on The Simpsons: Hit & Run

The modders are preparing to release a demo with side quests and other additions in the coming days.

For many, The Simpsons: Hit and Run was a perfect way to celebrate the humor of the iconic American series in the world of video games. Although this title from 2003 already has many years behind it, there are users who extend their experience to GTA with mods that turn the city of Springfield into an open world.

However, the modders have also wanted to explore other works by Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons, through a mod that integrates another of the cartoonist’s most successful series: Futurama. As you can see in the trailer that heads this news, Fry, Leela and Bender do their thing in a setting that replaces Springfield with the well-known New New Yorkwhich includes the delivery company Planet Express.

Beyond these details, which manage to introduce us to the Futurama universe, the team at Slurm Team (nod to the series) has also been dedicated to creating the most complete experience possible. This is seen with mechanics such as driving, racing, exploration, and even the ability to complete side quests. In addition, the authors promise to release a demo of the mod at some point in next week o in early September.

Although this initiative moves away from the world of The Simpsons, it is clear that the community still remember fondly The Simpsons Adventure: Hit & Run. One of the main designers of the installment revealed that the study had a sequel in development, but unfortunately this idea never came to light. However, those responsible for the title would be delighted to see how he revives his crazy experience, since the original producer has already said that he would love to see a remastering or remake.

More about: The Simpsons: Hit & Run, The Simpsons, Futurama and Mod.