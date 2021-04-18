FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki Celebrates Military Discharge With Sweet Message To Fans

FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki is returning from the military!

On April 18, Lee Hong Ki took to Instagram to announce the successful completion of his military service and thank his many fans for waiting for him.

In addition to posting a selfie, the singer and actor wrote, “Finally, the day of my military discharge has arrived. Thank you so much to everyone who waited for me. I hope that we will be able to see each other often in the future.”

He then went on to clarify that his selfie was a mirror image, adding, “This is a right-hand salute!!”

Welcome back, Lee Hong Ki!

Watch Lee Hong Ki in his drama “I Hate You Juliet” with subtitles below:

Watch Now