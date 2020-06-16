FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki Jokes About Why He Looks At EXO’s D.O. So Sentimentally In Recent Photos

FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki has left an Instagram remark humorously explaining his relationship with EXO’s D.O.!

On June 15, Lee Hong Ki, who’s at present serving within the navy, posted on Instagram an image of himself throughout go away, in a café gazing at a drink. He wrote, “I want that every little thing will discover stability and that everybody will probably be glad once more!! Energy!! Everybody, hwaiting!!?”

A fan then left a touch upon his put up that reads, “I’m asking as a result of I’m actually curious… Why are you Do Kyung Soo [EXO’s D.O.] so sentimentally??” referring to a second from a current video that options Lee Hong Ki, EXO’s D.O. and Xiumin, who will star within the navy musical “Return: The Promise of the Day” (literal title).

In response, Lee Hong Ki humorously commented, “Kyung Soo is my girlfriend,” making FTISLAND and EXO followers snigger.

Not too long ago, Lee Hong Ki, D.O., and Xiumin filmed a video for a marketing campaign that marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean Battle and commemorates the 122,609 fallen South Korean troopers who didn’t return residence to their households.

The musical “Return: The Promise of the Day” was anticipated to start on June 16, however was postponed indefinitely attributable to considerations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

