FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki Shares Update On EXO’s D.O From The Military

FTISLAND’s Lee Hong Ki shared a welcome replace from his obligatory army service!

On September 19, he shared a photograph on Instagram of himself, Kim Min Seok, and EXO’s D.O. Within the caption, he wrote, “The first one is gone, and I’m with the second… Please watch the musical ‘Return’ subsequent Thursday, Friday, and Saturday! P.S. Kyungsoo [D.O’s real name] is doing properly, since lots of people have requested… He’s tormenting me TT.”

Lee Hong Ki and D.O are forged members of “Return: The Promise of the Day,” a patriotic military musical in regards to the excavation of the stays of the troopers who sacrificed themselves in the course of the Korean Battle. The musical’s unique run dates had been postponed because of the current COVID-19 resurgence in South Korea.

Kim Min Seok was discharged from the army earlier this summer time.

