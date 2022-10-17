Fueled Up review: A great co-op experience with a few hurdles to overcome

The new cooperative video game from Fireline Games is preparing to arrive this year on consoles and PC

In the midst of titles with international competition, games as a service for all tastes, single player experiences that compete with the world of cinema and mobile titles, there is a subgenre with a lot of growth in the last decade. The franchise Overcooked spawned a wave of co-op video games featuring cartoony characters and unparalleled mayhem capable of shattering the most powerful of friendships. This week came to consoles and PC the new Fueled Updeveloped by Fireline Gamesand seeks to leave a mark on this particular subgenre.

A few months ago we tried a small demo of the title and, despite being a preliminary version, several elements could already be noticed that highlighted Fueled Up and made its proposal worthwhile. Did the developers manage to maintain that freshness throughout the entire experience?

Some levels have elements that seem random and that seek to give a twist to the strategy that we had been using up to that moment (Photo: Fireline Games)

En Fueled Up, players must board drifting spaceships, repair them and keep them in good condition in order to beat each level. Each new ship has its own particular design, which will have a great influence on how to solve each of the challenges that arise. Humor and bizarre situations are part of the tone and rhythm of the game, although they often take a backseat due to the great amount of attention that must be paid to the objectives of each level.

Through the different missions, more and more mechanics are incorporated to take into account. Players must pay special attention to the engines, which must always be with enough fuel; the gates, which require charged batteries to stay closed; and other elements that are added in each new area. The architecture of each ship will determine the best way to organize itself to fulfill the different tasks that, as the levels progress, add more and more random dangers, such as asteroids that explode and release a sticky substance, small space squids, holes of worm that moves things around and much more.

One of the main pillars of Fueled Up is chaos and one of the main goals of the developers is for players to barely survive the certain destruction of their ship. That’s why there isn’t much time between learning a new mechanic and being introduced to the next one. Almost every level is new from the previous ones and forces players to improvise strategies on the fly to get the best possible score. This generates a very interesting rhythm and allows the game to never stagnate, keeping the formula fresh and with constant news.

The open gates are unforgiving and are one of the elements to take into account in almost all levels (Photo: Fireline Games)

At the same time, this makes some levels too difficult to tackle with few players. Fueled Up can be played either solo – with one player controlling two characters at the same time – or as a team, with either two, three or four players total. After maxing out all the levels in the first two areas playing as a pair, the first level in the third area seemed impossible to beat, revealing a balance issue.

The title does not offer the option to choose a difficulty, but rather all players must face the same challenges regardless of their abilities. The number of players present determines the difficulty of each level, but even that system isn’t quite polished and makes for a disappointingly bumpy experience. Fortunately, the developers anticipated that they will incorporate different difficulty settings later to avoid these types of problems, but at the moment, the title does not offer the most balanced experience possible.

In any case, each level has extra objectives to score more points and they usually have to do with bizarre and even harmful things for the protagonists, which do not usually go hand in hand with doing everything well. They’re fun for unlocking stars to unlock character skins faster, but they can also detract from primary objectives.

While some ships allow each player to fulfill their duties without disturbing the others, others require intense cooperative work (Photo: Fireline Games)

Although the players go through different areas through space, there are no elements that can distinguish one from another. Visually, animations and situations do appear that make it clear to us that we are, for example, in a very cold area. However, those little resources appear only in the background, outside the ship, where no player is looking. Very rarely appear elements in the gameplay that distinguish one area from another, which means that the variety is in the designs of the ships, which are sometimes repeated with small changes.

In that framework, the onus to keep the experience fresh and entertaining falls on the mechanics being phased in gradually. Apart from the different types of fuels, the quick time events to avoid problems or generators that require water to not overheat, among other mechanics, Fueled Up also has moving platforms, portals to teleport, problematic pipes, pools of toxic substances and much, much more.

There are many elements to take into account in a very short time, which leads to the ups and downs that I mentioned earlier. There is little room to have fun and very quickly some levels become very stressful due to the number of tasks to be carried out and objectives to be met. In addition, there is nothing similar to a boss battle when we complete a zone or rewards of any kind, beyond the stars that allow you to unlock characters. There are no epic or rewarding moments that allow us to celebrate how well we are playing or relieve ourselves for how close we came to losing. Thus, despite having a very interesting rhythm from the playable, the general experience ends up being monotonous from the emotional point of view.

Repairing holes in the ship is another of the constant tasks that must be kept at bay so as not to lead to the explosion of the ship (Photo: Fireline Games)

Fueled Up is still a very entertaining experience and ideal to share with several friends, but you have to hurry to solve its unbalanced difficulty. so as not to be a title that can become tedious for some players.

