Full ban on sale and use of firecrackers in this state, heavy penalty from shopkeeper to customer

Rajasthan: selling any kind of fireworks will be fined Rs 10,000 and any person found using fireworks will have to pay a penalty of Rs 2,000: Before this Diwali, the Congress government of Rajasthan has completely banned the sale and use of firecrackers. The Rajasthan government issued an order on Tuesday and has implemented this ban across the state. The sale or use of firecrackers or fireworks in the state will incur heavy crime. Also Read – After Punjab and Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan has now passed amendment bills against the agricultural laws of the Center

Any shopkeeper selling any kind of fireworks will be fined Rs 10,000 and any person found using or allowing any kind of fireworks will have to pay a penalty of Rs 2,000: #Rajasthan government Also Read – PMI Index: Fastest Growth in Manufacturing in a Decade, Sales Increased Companies Increased Fireworks in the State have been banned till December 31, 2020. pic.twitter.com/5Ry42obFgY Also Read – Strong fall in crude oil due to repeated lockdown in many countries due to increasing cases of COVID-19 – ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

According to the order of the state government, if a shopkeeper sells any type of fireworks or fireworks, then he will be fined Rs 10,000. At the same time, if someone allows it or is found using firecrackers, then he will be fined two thousand rupees. This restriction will remain in force in the state till 31 December 2020.

The Rajasthan government has taken this step under the disaster law.