Full curfew of 60 hours starts in Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Night curfew will be applicable in these 3 cities of the state also from tomorrow

Curfew to be imposed in Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara between 9 pm and 6 am, starting Nov 21: On Friday, the Gujarat government has decided to impose night curfew in three more cities besides Ahmedabad. Please tell that the state government has imposed curfew in Ahmedabad from 9 am to 6 am today. Today on Friday, the state deputy CM Nitin Patel said, from November 21, curfew will be imposed between 9 am and 6 pm in Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara cities of the state. Whereas today, the complete curfew of 60 hours has been implemented in Ahmedabad from 9 pm on Friday night. Also Read – 150 children reached school, corona infected, Haryana government closed all schools till 30 November

Please tell that the state government has decided to impose full curfew in Ahmedabad from 9 pm on November 20 to 9 am on November 23. This decision has been taken due to the growing corona case in the state. Also Read – Schools to Remain Closed: Schools will remain closed till 30th November in this state

Gujarat: Applicants of exams like CA, NIC & SSC will be allowed if they possess valid admission cards & ID documents, during complete curfew in Ahmedabad during next two days: Gujarat Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Gupta https://t.co/me0Lc53B3Y Also Read – Delhi: Health Minister’s strict instructions – Even if you are alone in the car wearing a mask, ‘House-to-House Survey’ will start in Delhi today – ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

To prevent the spread of Corona virus infection in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, it has been decided to impose a 60-hour weekend curfew under the corporation limits from Friday. Officials said that the curfew will start in Ahmedabad city from 9 am on Friday (November 20), which will continue till six in the morning on Monday (23). Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta said that only milk and drug shops will remain open during this ‘full curfew’. Gupta had announced in the evening that from Friday (November 20) until the next order, the night curfew would remain in force from 9 am to 6 am daily. However, a few hours later, Gupta said that “full curfew” will apply from Friday night to Monday morning. He clarified that the night curfew will be effective from 9 am on Monday night in the city.

Ahmedabad Metro passenger services will be suspended for two days

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation has said that in view of the full curfew imposed by the Gujarat government in Ahmedabad City, Ahmedabad Metro passenger services will be suspended for two days, 21 and 22 November. Metro services will resume on Monday from 23 November.

– 1420 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours in Gujarat

-1040 discharge / recovery

– 7 deaths occurred

– Total cases: 1,94,402

Recover / discharge: 1,77,515

Active Case: 13,050

Total Soil Number: 3,837

Let us know that with 45,882 new cases coming up within a day of Kovid-19 in the country, the total number of infections on Friday has crossed 90 million. At the same time, the number of people recovering from this disease has also increased to 84.28 lakh. The national rate of healthy people is 93.6 percent.

According to the update data at eight o’clock on Friday morning, there have been a total of 90,04,365 cases of corona virus infection in the country. Within 24 hours, more than 584 people died due to infection, due to which the number of deaths increased to 1,32,162. The death rate of corona virus infection has come down to 1.46 percent. Currently, 4,43,794 people infected with the corona virus are undergoing treatment, which is 4.92% of the total cases of infection. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 12,95,91,786 samples were tested for Kovid-19 till 20 November. 10,83,397 samples were tested on Thursday.