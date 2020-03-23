Full Harley Quinn Season 2 Trailer Features New Villains And An Ice Vagina

Proper now, it is unclear precisely what’s in retailer for DC Universe sooner or later. The service is sharing fairly a couple of originals with the upcoming HBO Max, which has made some main strikes over the previous 12 months to make sure it is one of many premiere opponents. For now, DC Universe has retained some unique content material strictly for its platform, although will quickly co-air reveals like Doom Patrol and Stargirl alongside HBO Max and The CW. There’s hypothesis that DC Universe or the majority of its unique programming will likely be dispersed into HBO Max in time, although for now the service is operating sturdy at a time individuals actually need a distraction.