Full Harley Quinn Season 2 Trailer Features New Villains And An Ice Vagina

Go away a Remark
Whereas different reveals are halting manufacturing and unable to premiere extra episodes till additional discover, certainly one of 2019’s most hilarious animated comedies is already returning for Season 2. DC Universe’s Harley Quinn is kicking off April with contemporary episodes that seem to have extra raunch, new villains, and an ice vagina.
If the primary have a look at the brand new season wasn’t any indication, Harley Quinn will not be firming down the irreverence and violence in Season 2. Try the primary full trailer for Season 2, and see Kaley Cuoco’s Harley as she continues her ascent to be the #1 kingpin villain of Gotham Metropolis.
Ron Funches’ King Shark screaming “It is Beyoncé,” following the looks of recent villain Mr. Freeze (Alfred Molina) is the one factor I should be satisfied this sophomore season of Harley Quinn is heading in the right direction. It is also cool to see so many new characters in such a brief trailer, as we additionally bought a primary have a look at Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan). There’s additionally all of the characters followers nonetheless know and love from Season 1, together with Poison Ivy’s boyfriend Kite Man (hell yeah).
With that stated, this trailer for Harley Quinn does seem to tease Ivy and Kite Man is probably not a factor all season. There is a temporary shot of Harley and Ivy holding palms, which has led to some hypothesis Season 2 might even see the 2 start a relationship. This can be a romance that has performed out in DC comics, however not one thing Harley Quinn has explored.
Harley Quinn Season 1 bought a great deal of acclaim from critics and audiences alike, so the bar for Season 2 could also be only a bit increased. In fact, it solely advantages Season 2 to come back at a time the place many reveals are halting manufacturing, and the out there new programming on tv is scaling down amongst networks. This could possibly be an awesome likelihood for Harley Quinn and DC Universe to achieve a bigger viewers, and doubtlessly save the streaming service from being phased out.
Proper now, it is unclear precisely what’s in retailer for DC Universe sooner or later. The service is sharing fairly a couple of originals with the upcoming HBO Max, which has made some main strikes over the previous 12 months to make sure it is one of many premiere opponents. For now, DC Universe has retained some unique content material strictly for its platform, although will quickly co-air reveals like Doom Patrol and Stargirl alongside HBO Max and The CW. There’s hypothesis that DC Universe or the majority of its unique programming will likely be dispersed into HBO Max in time, although for now the service is operating sturdy at a time individuals actually need a distraction.
Harley Quinn Season 2 premieres on DC Universe Friday, April 3. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on what’s occurring on streaming, and for the most recent information in films and tv.
Add Comment