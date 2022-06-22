Full HD resolution and great performance, at a minimum price before Prime Day

Amazon’s new summer shopping spree is just around the corner. We are talking, of course, about Prime Day in its 2022 edition, which will take place next July. But we do not need to wait a few more weeks to save ourselves a good peak in the most interesting gaming devices, as is the case with this monitor.

AOC Monitor Gaming C27G2AE- 27″ Curved 1500R Full Hd, 165Hz, 1ms, VA, FreeSync Premium, 1920×1080, 250 cd/m, D-SUB, HDMI 2×2.0, Displayport 1×1.2

And it is that now we can take this great AOC with 165 Hz and super complete features for less than 200 euros thanks to the offer that stars on Amazon: It has dropped from its usual almost 300 euros to the 189.60 euros that it costs at the moment. Discount that makes it reach its historical minimum price.

We refer to the AOC C27G2AE. An excellent gaming monitor that has all the features that we can ask for from a peripheral of this class. And that for less than 200 euros it allows us to make the most of our hardware in all types of games, both competitive and triple A single player.





It is a 27-inch monitor with VA panel technology and 1920 x 1080p resolution. Which gives a density of pixels per inch enough to play but somewhat poor to work. It is curved, with a ratio 16:9 and a design that allows you to adjust it in a thousand and one ways to place it as best suits us within the setup.

And considering its performance in video games, it incorporates a refresh rate of 165 Hz and a response time of only 1 millisecond. In addition, it is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium technology. And it even has two 2 W speakers that, although they don’t offer great audio quality, can get us out of trouble when we don’t have headphones at hand.