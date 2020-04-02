Full list of 21 Studio Ghibli films coming to Netflix – and when they’re being released

Anime followers had been thrilled when Netflix revealed that 21 films from the beloved Studio Ghibli could be making their method to the streaming service in month-to-month batches in February, March and April 2020.

The animation home was co-founded by acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki and is answerable for traditional options like My Neighbour Totoro and Kiki’s Supply Service.

Netflix has now added all 21 of these titles, from Spirited Away to Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Supply Service and The Story of the Princess Kaguya.

Right here’s the total list of the vary of Studio Ghibli films now you can get pleasure from on Netflix:

1st February 2020

Citadel within the Sky (1986) Kidnapped orphan Sheeta groups up with a younger boy known as Pazu and collectively they uncover a mystical floating metropolis, as a band of pirates give chase shut behind. My Neighbor Totoro (1988) When Mei and Satsuki transfer to a brand new dwelling so as to be nearer to their sick mom, they uncover a pleasant spirit who takes the shape of a large rabbit-like creature. Kiki’s Supply Service (1989) Younger witch-in-training Kiki strikes to a seaside city together with her speaking cat and turns into well-liked locally for her courier service, till self-doubt strikes and she loses her magical powers. Watch the trailer for Kiki’s Supply Service right here. Solely Yesterday (1991) Profession lady Taeko Okajima displays on her childhood and ponders whether or not she is on the proper path in her grownup life. Watch the trailer for Solely Yesterday right here. Porco Rosso (1992) Follows ace pilot Porco Rosso, who was reworked right into a pig throughout World Struggle I, as he takes on pirates within the skies of 1930s Italy. Watch the trailer for Porco Rosso right here. Ocean Waves (1993) Two college students discover their friendship examined by the arrival of a good looking lady who forces them to face the altering nature of their relationship. Watch the trailer for Ocean Waves right here. Tales from Earthsea (2006) Set within the mystical land of Earthsea, a wizard, a prince and a priestess should be part of forces to defeat an evil which threatens to plunge humankind into chaos. Watch the trailer for Tales from Earthsea right here.

1st March 2020

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984) In a post-apocalyptic land, Nausicaa lives within the so-called poisonous jungle and has the flexibility to talk with big mutated bugs. She works to carry peace again to the ravaged world round her. Princess Mononoke (1997) Set in a war-torn 14th century, Princess Mononoke sees younger Ashitaka looking for a remedy for an contaminated wound from an animal assault. Watch the trailer for Princess Monokoke right here. My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999) Illustrated with distinctive cartoon stylings, this movie follows the ups and downs of the quirky Yamada household. Spirited Away (2001) Younger Chihiro discovers a wierd world of spirits and sorcery, the place her mother and father are mysteriously reworked. Watch the trailer for Spirited Away right here. The Cat Returns (2002) A highschool pupil will get greater than she bargained for when a cat she rescues seems to be a prince of a magical kingdom. Watch the trailer for The Cat Returns right here. Arrietty (2010) Arietty is the teenage daughter of a tiny household who secretly dwell underneath the floorboards of a suburban dwelling. Watch the trailer for Arrietty right here. The Story of The Princess Kaguya (2013) A lovely younger lady orders her suitors to full a sequence of Herculean challenges to acquire her affections. Watch the trailer for The Princess Kaguya.

1st April 2020