Full list of all confirmed Scarlet and Purple Pokémon

In the Pokémon Direct on February 27, Nintendo presented the new installments of the saga, Scarlet and Purple, and many fans of the franchise want to know what creatures will be present in these new installments. Beyond the new starters, the trailer has revealed a good handful of creatures from other deliveries.

For now, we will update the article with each new confirmation that arrives. below you have the complete list.

This is the complete list of all confirmed Scarlet and Purple Pokémon

The three new creatures that have been confirmed are the initials, as always of the grass, fire and water types.



These are the initials

new pokemon

Name Guy Skill Image Sprigatito Plant Thickness

Fuecoco Fire sea ​​flames

Quaxly Water Stream



Pokemon from other generations

The trailer itself has been much broader in terms of creatures from other installments refers to: