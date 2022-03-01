Full list of all confirmed Scarlet and Purple Pokémon

In the Pokémon Direct on February 27, Nintendo presented the new installments of the saga, Scarlet and Purple, and many fans of the franchise want to know what creatures will be present in these new installments. Beyond the new starters, the trailer has revealed a good handful of creatures from other deliveries.

For now, we will update the article with each new confirmation that arrives. below you have the complete list.

This is the complete list of all confirmed Scarlet and Purple Pokémon

The three new creatures that have been confirmed are the initials, as always of the grass, fire and water types.

Initials complete list pokémon scarlet purple

These are the initials

new pokemon

Name

Guy

Skill

Image

Sprigatito

Plant

Thickness

 full list pokémon scarlet purple sprigatito

Fuecoco

Fire

sea ​​flames

 complete pokemon scarlet purple fuecoco list

Quaxly

Water

Stream

 full list pokemon scarlet purple quaxly

Pokemon from other generations

The trailer itself has been much broader in terms of creatures from other installments refers to:

Name

Guy

Skill

Image

Starly

Normal/Flying

X

 Starly

Staravia

Normal/Flying

X

 Staravia

Staraptor

Normal/Flying

X

 Staraptor

Hoppip

Plant/Flying

X

 Hoppip

Skiploom

Plant/Flying

X

 skiploom

Jumpluff

Plant/Flying

X

 Jumpluff

Petilil

Plant

X

 full list pokémon scarlet purple petilil

Binding

Plant

X

 full list pokemon scarlet purple lilligant

Bounsweet

Plant

X

 Bounsweet

Steenee

Plant

X

 Steenee

Tsareena

Plant

X

 pokemon scarlet purple tsareena full list

Psyduck

Water

X

 full list pokemon scarlet purple psyduck

Golduck

Water

X

 Golduck

Drifloon

Ghost/Flying

X

 Drifloon

Drifblim

Ghost/Flying

X

 Drifblim

Combee

Bug/Flying

X

 full pokemon scarlet purple combee list

Vespiquen

Bug/Flying

X

 Vespiquen

Meowth

Normal

X

 full list pokemon scarlet purple mewoth

Persian

Normal

X

 complete pokemon scarlet purple persian list

StonJourner

Roca

X

 stonjourner

Clauncher

Water

X

 Clauncher

Clawitzer

Water

X

 Clawitzer

Wingull

Water/Flying

X

 full list pokemon scarlet purple wingull

Pelipper

Water/Flying

X

 full list pokémon scarlet purple pelipper

Swablu

Normal/Flying

X

 Swablu

Altaria

Flying Dragon

X

 Altaria

Pikachu

Electric

X

 full list pokemon scarlet purple pikachu

Raichu

Electric

X

 Raichu

Happiny

Normal

X

 Happiny

Chansey

Normal

X

 Chansey

Blissey

Normal

X

 Blissey

Seviper

Poison

X

 complete pokemon scarlet purple seviper list

Larvitar

Rock/Earth

X

 Larvitar complete pokemon scarlet purple list

Pupitar

Rock/Earth

X

 Pupitar

Tyranitar

Rock/Dark

X

 pokemon purple scarlet tyranitar full list

Magnemite

Electric/Steel

X

 Magnemite

Magneton

Electric/Steel

X

 complete list pokemon purple scarlet Magneton

Magnezone

Electric/Steel

X

 MAgnezone

Riolu

Struggle

X

 Riolu

Lucario

Steel/Fighting

X

 pokemon scarlet purple lucario full list

