Full List of Winners – Variety

“Dying Stranding” swept the Sport Audio Community Guild (G.A.N.G.) Awards, together with profitable the highest prize of audio of the 12 months. For the primary time, the G.A.N.G. Awards have been streamed stay on Twitch.television and featured a pre- and post-show on Wednesday night time.

A genre-defying motion expertise by Kojima Productions, “Dying Stranding” additionally received sound design of the 12 months. Different winners of the night included “Cordova’s Theme” from “Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order” for greatest authentic choral composition and “Name of Obligation: Cell” for greatest sound design in an off-the-cuff/social recreation.

Mentioned G.A.N.G. president Brian Schmidt: “On this our 18th 12 months, we once more acknowledge the best achievements in recreation music, sound and dialogue. We’re additionally excited to spherical out our indie classes with the brand new greatest dialogue for an indie recreation award, serving to acknowledge the superb work carried out by the smallest of groups. Though the present is on-line this 12 months, the spirit of neighborhood of the Sport Audio Community Guild continues unabated.”

The occasion was hosted by Wilbert Roget II and Cody Matthew Johnson.

See the total checklist of winners under:

Audio of The 12 months

“Dying Stranding” – Kojima Productions – WINNER

“Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order”- Respawn Leisure/Digital Arts

“Name Of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare” (2019) – Infinity Ward

“Mortal Kombat 11” – NetherRealm Studios

“Borderlands 3” – Gearbox Software program

Music of the 12 months

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” (Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton) – Respawn – WINNER Leisure/Digital Arts

“Erica” – Flavourworks

“Improbable Creatures” – Blue Callisto

“Undersea” – Magic Leap Studios

“Borderlands 3” – Gearbox Software program

“Rend” – Frostkeep Studios

Sound Design of the 12 months

“Dying Stranding “- Kojima Productions – WINNER

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” – Respawn Leisure/Digital Arts

“Borderlands 3”- Gearbox Software program

“Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare” (2019) – Infinity Ward

“Mortal Kombat 11” – NetherRealm Studios

Greatest Cinematic / Cutscene Audio

Dying Stranding – Kojima Productions – WINNER

“World of Warcraft: Battle” For Azeroth Patch 8.25 – Blizzard Leisure

“Concrete Genie” – Pixelopus

“Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order” – Cause Leisure/Digital Arts

“Future 2: Shadowkeep” – Bungie

“Gears 5”- The Coalition

Greatest Dialogue

“Dying Stranding “- Kojima Productions – WINNER

“Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare” (2019) – Infinity Ward

“Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order” – Respawn Leisure/Digital Arts

“Gears 5” – The Coalition

“Management” – Treatment Leisure Greatest Dialogue for an Indie Sport

“Golem” – Highwire Video games LLC – WINNER

“Dance of Dying: Du Lac & Fey” – Salix Video games

“Ship Us The Moon” – KeokeN Interactive

Greatest Authentic Instrumental

“Erica Know Thyself” (Austin Wintory) – Flavourworks – WINNER

“Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order” – Respawn Leisure/Digital Arts

“Bee Simulator” – Varsav Sport Studios

“Mortal Kombat 11” – NetherRealm Studios

“Management” – Treatment Greatest Music for an Indie Sport

“Bee Simulator” (Mikolai Stroinski) – Varsav Sport Studios – WINNER

“Sky: Youngsters of the Gentle” – thatgamecompany

“Astrologaster” – Nyamyam

“Outer Wilds” – Mobius Digital

“Slay the Spire” – MegaCrit

Greatest Sound Design in a Informal/Social Sport

“Name of Obligation: Cell” – TiMi Studios/ Activision – WINNER

“Hearthstone: Saviors of Uldum” – Blizzard Leisure

“Kine” – Chump Squad

“Honor of Kings 2.0” – TiMi Studios

“Grindstone” – Capybara Video games

“Sky: Youngsters of the Gentle”- thatgamecompany

Greatest Sound Design for an Indie Sport

“Ship Us The Moon – KeokeN Interactive – WINNER

“Golem” – Highwire Video games

“Knights & Bikes“ – Foam Sword

“Astroneer” – System Period Softworks

“Hunt: Showdown” – Crytek

Greatest Music for a Informal / Social Sport

“Honor of Kings 2.0” – TiMi Studios – WINNER

“Sky: Youngsters of the Gentle” – thatgamecompany

“Astrologaster “- Nyamyam

“Bee Simulator” – Varsav Sport Studios

“Hearthstone: Rise of Shadows ” – Blizzard Leisure Greatest Interactive Rating

“Erica (Austin Wintory)” – Flavourworks – WINNER

“Outer Wilds” – Mobius Digital

“Concrete Genie” – Pixelopus

“Dying Stranding” – Kojima Productions

“Borderlands 3 “- Gearbox Software program

Greatest Authentic Choral Composition

“Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order “- “Cordova’s Theme” (Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton) – Respawn Leisure/Digital Arts – WINNER

“Astrologaster” – Nyamyam

“Rend” – Frostkeep Studios

“Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm” – Firaxis Video games

“Elsinore” – Golden Glitch Studios

Greatest Authentic Track

League of Legends “Giants” (Jared Lee, Jessica Karpov, Kole Hicks, Umar Ibrahim) – Riot Video games – WINNER

“BB’s Theme” from Dying Stranding – Kojima Productions

“Saudade” from Resident Evil 2 – Capcom

“Truthful as a Rose” from Elsinore – Golden Glitch Studios

“Days Gone Quiet” from Days Gone – SIE Bend Studio

“Constellation” from Sky: Youngsters of the Gentle – thatgamecompany

Greatest Authentic Soundtrack Album

Dying Stranding (Ludvig Forssell) – Kojima Productions – WINNER

Erica – Flavourworks

Bee Simulator – Varsav Sport Studios

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI: Gathering Storm – Firaxis Video games

Management – Treatment Leisure

Elsinore – Golden Glitch Studios

Sole – Gossamer Video games

Greatest Sport Audio Publication, Presentation, or Broadcast

100 Uncommon, Novel, Stunning Methods to be a Higher Sound Designer in Video Video games – Rob Bridgett – WINNER

Ideas on Sport Audio Historical past – Kenneth C M Younger

Lydia Andrew: The audio of assassination – John Broomhall/Decision Journal

Information: The best way to Survive a Sport Audio Layoff – Insights from Damian Kastbauer – Jennifer Walden and Asbjoern Andersen

Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare – Infinity Ward

Greatest Audio Combine

(Tie) Name of Obligation: Fashionable Warfare (2019) – Infinity Ward – WINNER

(Tie) Dying Stranding – Kojima Productions – WINNER

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order – Respawn Leisure/Digital Arts

Borderlands 3 – Gearbox Software program

Apex Legends – Respawn Leisure

Concrete Genie – Pixelopus

Management – Treatment Leisure

Greatest Digital Actuality Audio

Journey of the Gods – WINNER

Dragons: Flight Academy -DreamWorks

How To Practice Your Dragon: The Hidden World Digital Tour

Undersea

Blood and Fact

Trip Simulator Greatest Sport Music Cowl/ Remix

Chrono Set off “The Trial” (John Robert Matz, Producer) – WINNER

Borderlands 3 – Gearbox, Ending Transfer Inc

Mario Kart 64 – John Stacy

Suikoden II KDET – Organized and Performed by Kentaro Sato

Donkey Kong Nation – Ross Casey

G.A.N.G. / MAGFest Individuals’s Alternative Award

Cadence of Hyrule – WINNER Distinguished Service Award

Emmanuel Lagumbay (G.A.N.G. Communications Director) – WINNER

Breakout Expertise Award – WINNER

Laryssa Okada (Composer) G.A.N.G. Recognition Award – WINNER

Man Whitmore (Composer)