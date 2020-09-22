Full Xbox Series X games list – what you can play and what to pre-order now

The daybreak of a brand new gaming period is upon us – it’s time to pre-order the Xbox Series X so you can have one when it launches on November tenth.
Whereas all of us look ahead to the prospect to have the brand new console arrange and operating in our properties, now is the time to look forward to what games we will likely be in a position to play on it.
And if you’re within the different consoles too, head on over to or online game launch dates web page for all the most recent sport launch info. Additionally for followers of the opposite just lately introduced, next-generation console, right here is our list of all of the games popping out on the PlayStation 5. However for now, right here is what you will likely be in a position to play on the Xbox Series X within the coming months.
Upcoming Xbox Series X games
Xbox Series X games (A-C)
12 Minutes
The Ascent
As Nightfall Falls
Murderer’s Creed Valhalla – Purchase now at Amazon for £51.99
Atomic Coronary heart
Avowed
Balan Wonderworld
Borderlands 3
Vivid Reminiscence: Infinite
Name of the Sea
Name of Responsibility: Black Ops Chilly Battle
Refrain
Management: Final Version
CrossfireX
Cyberpunk 2077
Xbox Series X games (D-F)
Daylight
Future 2
Grime 5
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Version
Doom Everlasting
Dying Mild 2
The Elder Scrolls On-line
Echo Era
Everwild
Exomecha
Fable
Far Cry 6 – Purchase now at Amazon for £54.99
FIFA 21
Fortnite
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Motorsport
Xbox Series X games (G-L)
Gears 5
Gears Ways
Gotham Knights
Grand Theft Auto V
Grounded
The Gunk
Halo Infinite
Hi there Neighbor 2
Hitman 3
Hogwarts Legacy
Immortals Fenyx Rising – Purchase now at Amazon for £64.99
Simply Dance 2021
Legends
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Little Nightmares II
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
Xbox Series X games (M-P)
Madden NFL 21
Marvel’s Avengers
The Medium
Microsoft Flight Simulator
NBA 2K21 – Purchase now at Amazon for £64.99
Observer: System Redux
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Orphan of the Machine
The Outer Worlds
Outriders
Phantasy Star On-line 2: New Genesis
Planet Coaster: Console Version
Pragmata
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
Psychonauts 2
Xbox Series X games (R-T)
Resident Evil Village
Recompile
Scarlet Nexus
Scorn
Sea of Thieves
Second Extinction
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
S.T.A.L.Okay.E.R 2
State of Decay 3
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Temtem
Inform Me Why
Tetris Impact: Related
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Xbox Series X games (U-Z)
Final Fishing Simulator
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
Warframe
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Watch Canine: Legion – Purchase now at Amazon for £51.99
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
WRC 9: World Rally Championship
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Go to our hub for extra Expertise information.
Add Comment