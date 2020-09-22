Full Xbox Series X games list – what you can play and what to pre-order now

The daybreak of a brand new gaming period is upon us – it’s time to pre-order the Xbox Series X so you can have one when it launches on November tenth.

Whereas all of us look ahead to the prospect to have the brand new console arrange and operating in our properties, now is the time to look forward to what games we will likely be in a position to play on it.

And if you’re within the different consoles too, head on over to or online game launch dates web page for all the most recent sport launch info. Additionally for followers of the opposite just lately introduced, next-generation console, right here is our list of all of the games popping out on the PlayStation 5. However for now, right here is what you will likely be in a position to play on the Xbox Series X within the coming months.

Upcoming Xbox Series X games

Xbox Series X games (A-C)

12 Minutes

The Ascent

As Nightfall Falls

Murderer's Creed Valhalla

Atomic Coronary heart

Avowed

Balan Wonderworld

Borderlands 3

Vivid Reminiscence: Infinite

Name of the Sea

Name of Responsibility: Black Ops Chilly Battle

Refrain

Management: Final Version

CrossfireX

Cyberpunk 2077

Xbox Series X games (D-F)

Daylight

Future 2

Grime 5

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Version

Doom Everlasting

Dying Mild 2

The Elder Scrolls On-line

Echo Era

Everwild

Exomecha

Fable

Far Cry 6

FIFA 21

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Motorsport

Xbox Series X games (G-L)

Gears 5

Gears Ways

Gotham Knights

Grand Theft Auto V

Grounded

The Gunk

Halo Infinite

Hi there Neighbor 2

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Simply Dance 2021

Legends

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Little Nightmares II

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Xbox Series X games (M-P)

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

The Medium

Microsoft Flight Simulator

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Orphan of the Machine

The Outer Worlds

Outriders

Phantasy Star On-line 2: New Genesis

Planet Coaster: Console Version

Pragmata

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Psychonauts 2

Xbox Series X games (R-T)

Resident Evil Village

Recompile

Scarlet Nexus

Scorn

Sea of Thieves

Second Extinction

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

S.T.A.L.Okay.E.R 2

State of Decay 3

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Temtem

Inform Me Why

Tetris Impact: Related

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Xbox Series X games (U-Z)

Final Fishing Simulator

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

Warframe

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Watch Canine: Legion

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

WRC 9: World Rally Championship

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

