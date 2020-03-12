Fuller House: 6 Other TGIF Shows That Deserve Continuations

Sister, Sister remained on the air till the conclusion of its sixth and last season in Could 1999, which adopted Tia and Tamara throughout their freshman yr of faculty. One of many highlights of the finale is the scene the place Tia and Tamara return to the shop the place they first met years earlier. With a lot time between the Season 6 finale and now, there are many choices for the place to take a revival collection. The revival might comply with the sisters as they meet up later in life or it might even decide up with their very own kids in a while in life; perhaps considered one of them finds fame on an HGTV present because the mom of octuplets.