Fuller House: All The Biggest Full House Callbacks From The Final Netflix Episodes

Joey’s Bullwinkle Impression (Episode 10)

Virtually from the very starting of its ultimate 9 episodes, Fuller House gave viewers a impersonation-centered blast from the previous. When Dave Coulier’s Joey Gladstone entered the principle home to an empty front room, his first intuition was to present himself some pretend antlers and say, “Whats up, all people,” as Bullwinkle. The animated moose was one in all Joey’s most oft-used impressions within the unique present, alongside Popeye.

Which Full House Episode Is Being Referenced? A slew of them, since Joey was identified for impersonating Bullwinkle regularly. Not a lot Rocky J. Squirrel, although.