Fuller House’s John Stamos Shows Off That He Took The Iconic Couch Home

Anybody who has ever been on a movie or TV set most likely is aware of simply how tough it’s to smuggle props or costumes off a set. Not even massive stars can handle to snag them generally. Simply ask Jason Isaacs and Patrick Stewart. Nonetheless, some achieve taking what they need, and Fuller Home’s John Stamos was one way or the other in a position to take one of many present’s most recognizable set items.
John Stamos shared a snapshot on Instagram of his younger son, who simply so occurred to be blocked in by the Tanner household’s sofa from Fuller Home. In a short caption, Stamos poked enjoyable on the position of the long-lasting TV prop. You’ll be able to take a look at the image and caption under:
It will appear that John Stamos has discovered a use for the sofa in his residence and, primarily based on the photograph, it’s proving to be fairly efficient. There may be one query, nonetheless, that’s nonetheless begging to be answered – how on this planet was Stamos in a position to get the sofa of the set?!
There’s at all times the possibility he discovered some strategy to sneak it off the lot unnoticed, although which will have required some critical planning. The extra cheap reply can be that the producers simply allowed him to take the sofa. In spite of everything, John Stamos is a veteran member of the Full Home franchise and could possibly be aware about extra perks in consequence.
Whereas this can be a rarity, it’s definitely the case for sure actors. Recreation of Thrones’ Maisie Williams and Package Harington every received to maintain a memento after the present wrapped manufacturing. In the meantime, Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has so many variations of Thor’s hammer in his home that his spouse is getting bored with seeing them. So it’s very potential that Stamos was given permission to take the coveted piece of furnishings.
Sadly for followers of Fuller Home, the present will not be needing any of its props. The Netflix comedy is at present in the midst of its ultimate season, with the ultimate batch of episodes anticipated to drop someday this 12 months.
Not a lot is thought concerning the ultimate episodes of Fuller Home besides that there shall be loads of marriage insanity, because the gang seeks to plan a triple wedding ceremony. Some additionally nonetheless have questions relating to how the present plans to deal with the absence of Lori Loughlin’s Aunt Becky, who was not seen or talked about throughout the first stretch of the ultimate season.
All of those questions and extra will probably be answered when Fuller Home returns to wrap up its run on Netflix. How a lot does anybody wish to be that John Stamos shall be binging the episodes from the consolation of that sofa? Fuller Home is out there to stream on Netflix in the present day.
