Fulminant accusation against Neymar in France: “He arrives in a lamentable state, to the limit of being drunk”

If the season of Paris Saint Germain It was already turbulent while it was still alive in all competitions, everything has worsened since it was eliminated from the Champions League and, even more so, with the defeat in the classic against AS Monaco. And one of the main points is Neymarwho did not convince with his recent performances and is becoming one of the most criticized players in the midst of his team’s crisis.

One of the last to criticize ney was the journalist Daniel Riolowho works for the French sports media RMC Sport and took advantage of the microphones to make strong statements against him. Riolo accused the Brazilian star of absenting himself from training or even showing up drunk.

“Neymar hardly trains anymore, he arrives in a pitiful state, on the verge of being drunk. It is like this, Neymar is in a spirit of revenge against PSG, there is a total break with the club and the locker room”He stated on the show ‘After Foot’ of said station.

Neymar returned to PSG after his injury just for the elimination against Real Madrid and the defeat against AS Monaco (Photo: REUTERS)

Daniel Riolo directly asked the leaders of the PSG to make a decision regarding the future of Neymar because it is detrimental to the Parisian entity: “PSG fans don’t give a shit about Neymar’s antics. Let him go, he’s ruining the club. PSG fans don’t care that he’s not doing well, because of his Netflix documentary and all. You have to sign his check and let him go. He is doing a lot of damage within the club.”

However, beyond considering that there is a large part of the responsibility in the footballers for the bad moment of the institution, he also left words against the two most important leaders, the president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardosports director.

“The PSG it is no longer a club. There is no common thread. The coach no longer exists, the president has not said a word. After such a disaster, I should have tightened. Nothing. Neither Leonardo nor Nasser Al-Khelaifi. Nothing. A total defeat”, he closed Riolo.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi is beginning to be criticized for his management of PSG (Photo: REUTERS)

There are symptoms that reflect that the crisis that is being experienced in the Paris Saint-Germain. For example, in the last presentation in front of the AS Monacothe brazilian Neymar was replaced by julian draxler when the Parisian team was down by two goals, just before the third comes. Before Pochettino used to leave on the court Mbappe, Messi and Neymar regardless of the result, but everything indicates that he will no longer have the same contemplations in the face of a season closure where he must secure the title of the League 1 to avoid catastrophe.

