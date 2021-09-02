Funes Mori, the great beneficiary in the tricolor forward heading to Qatar 2022

Rogelio Funes Mori during the Gold Cup quarterfinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, USA. EFE / Carlos Ramírez / Archive



Given the numerous absences that the Mexican National Team presents at the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifying, the Rayados de Monterrey player Rogelio Funes Mori is emerging as the great option in the attack of Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino for the first three games against the teams of Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.

The Tri starts his way to the World Cup without the presence of several figures: Diego Lainez from Betis, Hector Herrera from Atlético de Madrid, Irving Lozano of Naples or Raul Jimenez of the Wolverhampton Wanderes. The latter, the main starting center forward and that his call has been surrounded by controversy due to the restriction of his club to deny him permission to travel with the national team.

Added to this are the fouls of players such as Javier “Chicharito” Hernández of the LA Galaxy, José Juan Macías of Getafe, Alan Pulido of Sporting Kansas City and Johan Vázquez of Genoa that are due to purely technical decisions by Martino.

Everything indicates that the great beneficiary of these situations will be Funes Mori, who recently obtained Mexican nationality (Argentine by birth). Although it will have a challenge. The other forward center summoned by “Tata” is Henry Martín from América and will be the direct competition of the Argentine-born.

The footballer who is also known as “El melli” debuted with the Mexican national team on July 3, 2021 in a friendly game against Nigeria where he scored his first goal just four minutes later. He was also considered for the representative who played the Gold Cup last summer and who achieved the runner-up of the tournament by falling in the final against the United States by scoring a goal to zero.

In the tournament, Rogelio managed to score three annotations in six games and was recognized by the organization for including him in the ideal XI of the tournament.

As a consequence, Gerardo Martino included him in the summoned list once again and Rogelio was proud of a new call. Next September 2, the forward will have a new premiere, as he will make his presentation with the tricolor jersey for the first time on the stadium field Azteca when Mexico and Jamaica meet for matchday 1 of the CONCACAF Octagonal Final.

