Funko follows in LEGO’s footsteps and announces its own triple-A video game with TT Games veterans

The firm of bobblehead dolls lands in the video game industry with an ambitious project.

For some time now, the collections of millions of fans around the world have added an indispensable figure to their shelves: Funko’s bobbleheads. The toy company has made gold with this line of dolls, so much so as to be informed in 2019 of a movie in progress by Warner Bros. Pictures and now, from the mouths of those responsible, of a triple-A platform video game .

Jon Burton, founder of TT Games (LEGO saga) is the leader of the Funko projectThe American company confirmed its plans to enter this market during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, held this weekend. To do this, we read in a statement, it has forged an alliance with the developer and five-time winner of the BAFTA award Jon Burton, known for his LEGO developments in Traveller’s Tales and Warner Bros. Games, as well as with 10:10 Gameswho claim to have some of the best creators in the industry.

Little or nothing is known about the video game, beyond betting on offering the user an action platform capable of reflecting the unique appearance of Funko in all its varied lines and products, a powerful integration with third-party studios and a release in 2023 for PC and consoles of the current and past generationentendemos que PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y Nintendo Switch.

With titles like MultiVersus bringing together thousands of players in its early access, it would not be unreasonable to think of a similar bet by Funko that allows characters from different entertainment companies to be brought together in a single video game. But that is still mere speculation. We will have to wait a little longer.

Jon Burton founded Traveler’s Tales in 1989, a company known mainly in recent years for Lego Batman: The Videogame and Lego Harry Potter developments. In 2021, and with crunch accusations, he left the company and founded 10:10 Games.

More about: Funko and 10:10 Games.