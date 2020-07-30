Funko Pop launches its latest Harry Potter Advent calendar

Funko Pop has launched the latest in its line of Harry Potter introduction calendars – while additionally revealing model new festive themed Funko figures of main characters together with Harry, Ron, Hermione, Dumbledore, and Hagrid.

This marks the third successive yr that the toy firm have launched a brand new Potter-themed calendar, with the primary having been launched to very large success again in 2018.

The brand new model will as soon as once more embody 24 ‘pocket pops’ of well-liked characters from the Wizarding world, with Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Hagrid all having been revealed to function to date.

The opposite 20 characters might be a shock for many who buy the calendar, however are prone to embody all method of Hogwarts college students and essential magical figures.

Along with the calendar and the brand new pop figures, Funko Pop has additionally launched a brand new line of Thriller Mini Snow Globes as a part of its Wrap Up Some Enjoyable Christmas in July occasion, every containing a personality from the franchise, with a few of these that includes together with Severus Snape, Dobby the Home-elf and Fawkes the phoenix.

The Harry Potter introduction calendar isn’t the one one both. You may also get your palms on a model new Nightmare Earlier than Christmas Advent calendar which was launched earlier this week, or one themed round Dragon Ball Z.

Each introduction calendars are already obtainable for pre-order at a variety of shops together with Pop In A Field UK, whereas you should buy the brand new Funko figures for £9.99 every (you may get two for £18.99).

The brand new launches are simply the latest additions to a wealth of Potter-related Funko Pop merchandise, whereas the toy firm has additionally launched strains of merchandise themed round most of the most beloved franchises in popular culture together with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Recreation of Thrones and Stranger Issues.

