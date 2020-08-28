Furious Mandy demands Paul leaves Emmerdale, but will he go?

Whereas tonight’s episode of Emmerdale proved to be a great one for followers of Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) who was one half of a frankly superb and surreal dance sequence, it was not a very good one for Mandy herself.

Following her discovery that Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) and Vinny (Bradley Johnson) had lied and schemed behind her again, she lured Paul over underneath the pretence of desirous to make a go of issues and, following the aforementioned dancing, she quickly revealed that she knew what the pair had achieved.

A livid Mandy launched right into a tirade towards Paul whereas blaming herself for permitting him again into their lives within the first place. Vinny returned dwelling in the midst of all this and he too obtained a stern telling off but so far as Mandy is anxious, this was Paul’s final likelihood.

She angrily informed Paul that she would by no means entertain the concept of a relationship with him once more and, worst nonetheless, she wished him out of the village and didn’t need to see him once more. Vinny tried to protest, insisting that he did nonetheless need to see his dad, but Mandy was not within the temper to pay attention and stood her floor – Paul has crossed the road one too many occasions.

Whereas Paul makes out that he will abide by Mandy’s needs and go away the Dales, he and Vinny later share a drink and it doesn’t appear to be he has any plans to cease seeing his son. But how will Mandy react if Paul does keep and what will he do subsequent in his quest to get Mandy again?

Elsewhere tonight, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) did all she may to assist Moira Barton (Natalie J.Robb) because of the guilt she is feeling over serving to maintain the key that it was Jamie Tate (Andrew Lincoln) who injured her within the hit and run. Will this simply result in rising guilt?

