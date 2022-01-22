Furor for tickets for the Qatar 2022 World Cup: Argentine fans, the ones who requested the most after the locals

The World Cup, the desire of all the teams

The countdown began for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and in just 24 hours 1.2 million entries were requested on the official FIFA site. From this Wednesday, fans from all over the planet entered to start managing their tickets in a preliminary stage in which the requests are made, but the sales of the tickets have not yet been finalized. In the lawsuit, the Argentine fans made the difference, according to official information.

The statement indicates that after the fans of the organizing country, the largest number of requests came from the Argentina, Mexico, United States, United Arab Emirates, England, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and France.

But the fans from different parts of the world not only took care of making their requests, but also do the accounts to be able to travel to Qatar and the stays. Infobae published a report with all the details of how much it costs to travel to the Middle East to be able to encourage Lionel Messi and the rest of the players on the squad led by Lionel Scaloni.

The report pointed out the first and last games as the most wanted. For the inaugural match that the local team will play, there were more than 80,000 tickets ordered. While more than 140,000 passes for the final to be held on December 18, 2022 at the Lusail Stadium, which has a capacity of 94,500 viewers.

During this first sale period, which ends on February 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Doha time, the Qatari capital, fans can submit their ticket requests at any time. At this early stage, it does not matter if applications are submitted on the first day, the last day, or any time in between, as all tickets will be allocated after the close of the application period.

It is also clarified that in cases where the number of tickets requested exceeds the inventory of tickets available for the national or international market, the accesses will be assigned through a random selection process.

FIFA’s statement also stated that all selected, partially selected and unselected applicants will be duly notified of the outcome of their applications by Tuesday, March 8, 2022 (one month after the closing of applications), along with the steps to be taken. follow and the deadline to pay the assigned tickets.

The governing entity once again clarified that only through its page and in the “tickets” variant can these procedures be carried out, where fans can find out more information about products, packages and price categories.

The next World Cup will take place from November 21 to December 18 in five cities and eight stadiums, since there will be two venues in Doha and three in Rayyan. For now there are thirteen confirmed selections including the local one. It will be the first senior tournament in the Middle East and will be held at the end of the year due to the high temperatures between June and July, the usual months for these tournaments.

