Furor in Spain for “Kiricocho”, the curse created by Carlos Bilardo that is heard in every game

From La Plata to Spain, a kind of spell has traveled 10,000 kilometers and lasted for decades to settle in the Old Continent and take over the playing fields of the most popular sport in the world. The kiricocho that can be heard regularly during Argentine soccer matches, and even in other sports, has astonished Spanish journalism that every weekend hears that word before every dangerous move.

It is that with the prohibition of the public in the stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dialogues between the players have become part of the ambient sound, so they travel from the microphones near the green grass to the televisions of any fan who tunes in. meeting. A) Yes, In recent months, discussions between footballers, instructions from coaches, comments from referees and the endless kiricocho.

As well as dulce de leche, birome and bypass, this word is also an Argentine invention that has revolutionized much of the world, in this case sports. The one who pronounces it seeks to generate misfortune in a rival, so it is usually heard before the execution of a penalty, a free kick or any dangerous situation. As if it were an attractive product, this curse has been exported to Spain, where several players have adopted it as a valid resource to harm adversaries.

Last week, the former Spanish footballer Joan Capdevila recognized in an interview on the channel Movistar + that he himself pronounced the 10 letters during the 2010 World Cup final, when the Netherlands found a perfect opportunity to take advantage: “I’ve only used it once at the famous stop Iker (Casillas) with (Arjen) Robben. Desperately, the first thing that crossed my mind was the word kiricocho. I have used it once and it has done me quite well. I have not used it anymore ”. When asked where he had got it from, he explained that it was heard Rubén Cousillas, assistant to Chilean coach Manuel Pellegrini at Real Madrid.

Bilardo met Kiricocho in Estudiantes de La Plata (NA)

But the program The day after, which draws on what happens on the playing fields to make its reports, noted that there are several footballers who appeal to this resource in La Liga de España, something that has been revealed thanks to the absence of the public. That is why he tried to find the creator of the spell and succeeded: Carlos Salvador Bilardo.

According to Argentine David Mosquera, it all began in the second stage of the Argentine coach at the helm of La Plata studentsWhen he found out that there was a fan, Kiricocho, that every time he came to the club to witness a practice some misfortune happened. It was thus that the coach gave the mission to this fan that it is he who receives the rival teams. The result ?: Estudiantes was champion of the 1982 Metropolitan Tournament and only lost one match at home, against Boca, when Kiricocho could not get close to the squad Xeneize.

The next step for Bilardo was the Argentine team and later Sevilla of Spain, so soon This kind of spell spread throughout the Iberian Peninsula and reached unexpected corners, until it became a cry as common as that of the goal. Even in 2018, the France team shared a video of a training session in which Antoine Griezmann was practicing shots on goal when one of his teammates outlined the kiricocho to annoy him.

In 2020, something similar happened in an MLS game between the two Los Angeles teams, when forward Cristian Pavón was going to take a penalty for the Galaxy. At that moment, a member of the other team (in which there were no Argentines) resorted to the curse, although this was not effective and the former Boca Juniors managed to convert.

The examples are endless since the kiricocho is here to stay. Only time will tell what other territories it will expand into.

