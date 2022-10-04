Furor over “automatic mops” in Japan during the visit of the NBA: the unusual theories that aroused

The video with the automatic vacuum cleaners caused a sensation on social networks

In times of social networks, it only takes seconds for a video to become all the rage. But in this case, the images not only went viral, but aroused amazement of users reaching unusual conspiracy theories. It’s about the “automatic cheaters” that were seen in a preseason meeting of the NBA in Japan.

Basketball courts are usually swept and waxed by people with big brushes, but in this case the same they walked the pitch alone and with amazing timing. The video at halftime of the second game between Washington Wizards y Golden State Warriors It was shared by @sportingnewsjp and also shared by the @6tohombreLATAM and @VarskySports accounts.

“The future has arrived” was the message that was repeated in most users. “Hogwarts”, others specified. However, others went further and even feared the end of time, as happened in “Terminator”where machines take over the world.

Some of the jokes and reactions on social media:

This weekend, two NBA preseason games were played in Saitama, Japan. In the first game played on Friday, the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards 87-96. It was the first time teams from the world’s best basketball league had played preseason games abroad since the start of the pandemic.

The last champions had the 20 points of the young center James Wiseman, 21 years old and 2.13 meters tall, while his great star, the American Stephen Curry, was only on court for 13 minutes in which he scored 6 points. For the Wizards, both the minutes and the points were widely distributed, with the American Bradley Beal (9) and the Japanese Rui Hachimura among the best.

The two teams met again on Sunday, October 2 at the same stage, the Saitama Super Arena, where “automatic mops” caused a furor. In this duel, the Golden State Warriors triumphed again 104-95, with a great performance by Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, who excelled in a previous three-point contest against their teammates Jordan Poole and Moses Moody.

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry scores a basket in the second NBA preseason game against the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan, on October 2, 2022 (REUTERS/Issei Kato)

Shooting 9-for-11, Curry had 12 points. Thompson, meanwhile, shot 12 of 16, contributing 19 points. Both showed why they are considered one of the best 3-point shooting pairs in NBA history. “I love shooting, especially on the same team as Steph,” Thompson said. “I have gone against [Curry] twice in the 3-point shootout, so it was good to have a great shot combination,” he said.

The first time the NBA brought two regular-season games to Japan occurred in early November 1990, in a matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz. They were the first official games outside of North America, since in 1978 there were international pre-season duels.

For their part, the other games scheduled outside the United States this season are: Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will meet in Abu Dhabi on October 6 and 8, San Antonio Spurs will do the same against Miami Heat on December 17 in Mexico, while the Chicago Bulls will play the Detroit Pistons on January 19 in Paris.

Meanwhile, the new NBA season will begin this Tuesday, October 18, with two promising duels: Boston Celtics against Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors against Los Angeles Lakers.

KEEP READING:

The fabulous play of Lionel Messi in the last PSG game that went around the world

Batistuta’s lapidary response to Cassano after the Italian called him “unpleasant”

The video of a discussion between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara was leaked during his presentation as a reinforcement at Galatasaray

Harsh statements by Jorge Brito against Federico Beligoy, the director of the Argentine referees

The big difference Guardiola found when comparing Haaland to Messi after the Norwegian’s treble against United