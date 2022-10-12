Furor over the photo of Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi with “Jon Snow”, a character from Game Of Thrones: the best memes and reactions

This Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain received Benfica at the Parc des Princes, in the match corresponding to the fourth date of Group H of the Champions League. Lionel Messi He lived it from the box due to his physical discomfort that prevented him from playing this match and the last one in Ligue 1. La Pulga followed the alternatives of the 1-1 draw with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

The cameras on the Argentine striker were a constant looking for his reactions and all kinds of gestures, since the 35-year-old from Rosario always attracts attention, in this case outside the field of play. The same happens with Anto, who after the meeting published a photo on his Instagram account that Leo replied and caused a furor on social networks.

The posting of Antonela Roccuzzo together with Lionel Messi and “Jon Snow” that caused a furor in social networks (Instagram)

Messi and Roccuzzo posed next to “Jon Snow”, one of the main characters of the popular television series Game Of Thrones, Developed by David Benioff and DB Weiss, produced by HBO, and based on the books by George RR Martin. The actor Kit Harington appears smiling in the center of the couple, who is also happy for the moment they shared.

Of course, their names were trending on social networks, where users turned to share memes and very particular reactions. While some highlighted that “Lord Commander” has admiration for Lionel Messi, and vice versa, others joked with the happiness that La Pulga had to be next to one of the key characters of GOT. There were also those who surrendered at the feet of Anto and Leo for their simplicity.

THE BEST MEMES AND REACTIONS FOR ANTONELA ROCCUZZO’S POST

KEEP READING:

Leandro Paredes, with an open heart: the harsh fight with Messi that lasted two months, the trick games in the National Team and the dream of returning to Boca

Néstor Ortigoza was sentenced to two years and two months in prison for threats

Alarm in the National Team: in Italy they assure that “a long break” is expected for Ángel Di María due to his injury

In the midst of her scandalous separation from Gerard Pique, they published “the photos that Shakira would never want to see”

The very hard kick of Nicolás Otamendi to Mbappé and the striking reaction of Sergio Agüero