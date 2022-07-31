Furor over the TikTok of Joe Biden’s granddaughter with the shirt of a team from the Rise of Argentina

Joe Biden’s granddaughter seems to be a fan of Argentina



This Friday a video has gone viral in which you can see Maisy Biden wearing the t-shirt Independent Rivadavia de Mendozaan Argentine Ascent club and thousands of users on social networks wonder what is the connection between this club and the granddaughter of the President of the United States. The curious thing is that the 21-year-old has already shown herself in the clothing of the Albiceleste team.

Maisy21, has more than 170 thousand followers on TikTok, the video platform that is all the rage among young people and there she usually appears relaxed and fun, as she herself has described on several occasions. The American shares videos with her cat or dancing choreographies with her friend and always wearing “urban style” clothes, such as sweatshirts or flip flops.

But without a doubt the most curious thing is what happened in one of his last clips in which she can be seen singing in her room wearing an Independiente Rivadavia de Mendoza t-shirt. The Leprosy It is one of the most important teams in its province, but it has been in the second category of Argentine soccer for decades. It is so that everyone wonders how that garment came to his closet.

The incredible thing is that in his Instagram highlights you can see that several weeks ago too He walked down the street with the shirt of the Argentine team, so it is clear that there is a link between Maisy and football in the South American country. Until now, he has always known about his fanaticism for basketball, but never for the socceras they call it in the United States.

Maisy Biden with the shirt of the Argentine national team

It should be remembered that Joe Biden he is a fervent fan of international soccer. The president traveled to the World Cups South Africa 2010 y Brazil 2014 where he fell in love with the most popular sport on the planet. Also, she has a great relationship with female soccer star Megan Rapinoe.. His sons Beau, who died in 2015, and Hunter (Maisy’s father) began practicing it when they were college students. during the 70s, when he became popular in some suburbs of the North American country, unlike him, who as a young man had dabbled in American football and baseball.

His first direct approach was when Beau became a minority investor in the Philadelphia Union and helped create the stadium.. Precisely, at the venue meeting, Biden was invited to kick off, something that former team manager Nick Sakiewicz recalled to Sport Illustrated, bothered the then vice president of Barak Obama’s administration. “He was like, ‘I don’t know. I’m not used to kicking things. I’m usually throwing things,’” he recalled, detailing, “So we were showing him. He uses the side of your foot. Don’t use your toe,’ it’s like giving him advice on how not to make a fool of yourself.” Finally, he opted for one of his granddaughters to kick the ball.

Some users recalled that The young woman, who has two older sisters, Finnegan and Naomi, is studying Fine Arts and perhaps there she has struck up a friendship with some Argentinian fan of Independiente Rivadavia. While others took advantage of the video to joke about the possibility that Joe Biden would buy the club to please his granddaughter and then turn it into a kind of “Real Madrid of South America” ​​by acquiring big stars.

Currently, the Leprosy March in the eighth position of the First National and with 11 dates to close, the reduced one is being classified that will define the second promotion to the Professional League, the highest category. After an irregular start, the group led by Gabriel Gómez seems to have found the best version of him and now, with the support of Maisy, he may get the long-awaited promotion.

