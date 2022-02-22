Fury at PSG against Sergio Ramos: “He has the longest injury in the history of injuries”

Sergio Ramos is targeted for his little participation in PSG (REUTERS / Stephane Mahe)

The PSG He comes from suffering a tough defeat by Ligue 1. For the last date in his visit to Nantesthe set that directs Mauricio Pochettino he lost for the second time so far in the tournament and the press in France once again attacked Messi and other team players for his performance.

With a distance of 13 points at the top of the standings over Olympique de Marseille, expectations are now set on what will be the revenge for the round of 16 of the Champions League before him Real Madrid. While Paris Saint Germain continues to get ready for next March 9, the day of the return match at the Santiago Bernabeu, the coach still cannot count on defender Sergio Ramos.

The former captain of the You meringues He was one of the board’s big bets in the last European summer: he arrived as a free player, but he saw little action since his arrival at PSG. Ramos only played five games, four of them for the competition and one for the League Cup. He scored a goal and saw action for 238 minutes. In the last hours, a former footballer from the Parisian team referred to the present of the central marker who knew how to be world champion with Spain in South Africa 2010.

Jerome Alonzowho was a Paris goalkeeper from 2001 to 2008, analyzed the present of the team, how is the fight for the goal between Keylor Navas and Gigio Dunnarumma and left a suggestive phrase about Ramos. “He has the longest injury in the history of injuries”he said in an interview he gave to The Parisian in which he spoke of the situations that Pochettino had to manage during the season.

Ramos has only played five games so far this season (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

In relation to the Spanish defender, The Team also included the name of the former Real Madrid in one of the conditions that Kylian Mbappé would have imposed on PSG to continue at the club beyond June when your bond expires.

The sports newspaper notes that “the Mbappe clan” He has serious doubts that the arrival of Sergio Ramos has been a contract that marks what the team needs. In the report they indicate that the striker believes in the professionalism and thirst for victory that the 35-year-old defender has, but that his hiring has nothing to do with the acquisitions made by PSG in recent times, targeting young players such as the italian goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma -turns 23 in a few days- and the side Achraf Hakimior those of Nuno Mendes with 19 years.

Therefore, in the event that the young wonder accepts the conditions and continues in Paris for next season, Ramos could leave the club. The central marker was not available against Nantes. According to the medical report published by the club, he remained out of the squad due to an injury that prevented him from being part of the squad that faced Real Madrid for the Champions League. “Ramos continues with his individual training due to his calf injury”cited the medical report of the Parisians prior to the meeting for the local contest.

