Futsal America Cup: Argentina beat Venezuela, qualified for the semifinals and could face Brazil

La Albiceleste harvested three key points and this Thursday will define the first place hand in hand with Paraguay

The selections of Argentina, Brazil and the hostess Paraguay, secured this Wednesday their pass to the next round of the Copa America Futsal which has next Sunday in Asunción the date of the final. Colombia and Uruguay, three units each, will define this Thursday their classification by zone A that leads the canarinha with 9 points.

In Group B the Albiceleste, current runner-up in the world, got his third consecutive win on Wednesday by beating 3-1 Venezuela, with goals from Constantino Vaporaki, Paul Taborda Y Matías Edelstein.

The Red wine, who had just lost on Sunday against the Albirroja, failed to counteract the Argentine offensive and could only discount with Wilson France a few minutes from the end. Those led by matias lucuix, who had already defeated Bolivia and Peru, reached 9 points and will clash this Thursday (from 3:00 p.m.) against the also undefeated Paraguay in a duel that will define the leader of Group B.

For its part, the organizing country comes from thrashing 5-1 against Peru that had started by hitting the hostess first with a goal at the beginning of the match scored by Sebastian Obando. The hosts equalized through Arnaldo Baez and from then on he took over the actions with goals from Richard Rejala, John Salas, Hugo Martinez Y Javier Salas. The Paraguayans also add 9 points, while Peru has not won units so far in the contest.

Argentina came 3-0 up at halftime and from there controlled the match times (@afaseleccion)

In the other group, Brazil, current champion of the Copa América, beat Colombia 3-0 and qualified for the semifinals. Carlos Gularte, Felipe Valerio Y Rafael Dos Santos signed with their goals the victory of the canarinha, that with 9 points in his possession will be measured on Thursday with Uruguay, positioned in second place with 6 units. The only chances that the Scratch does not stay with the leadership is that it loses in a historical way by three goals difference against the Celeste.

Thinking about the semifinal duels that have a date for Saturday, February 5, the objective of both Argentina and Paraguay is to avoid a premature crossing with the defender of the crown. For this reason, the final confrontation of Zone B will play a fundamental role in the development of the contest and in the assembly of the semifinal table. In the event of a tie, due to goal difference Paraguay would take first place and send the Albiceleste to a possible classic with his lifelong rival Brazil.

