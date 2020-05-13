FX, BBC to Adapt Charles Dickens’ ‘Nice Expectations’ – Variety

“Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight is to pen a six-part adaptation of Charles Dickens’ basic novel “Nice Expectations” for the BBC and FX, with Ridley Scott and Tom Hardy on board as government producers.

“Nice Expectations” is the second Dickens adaptation penned by Knight, following BBC and FX’s three-part collection “A Christmas Carol.”

Knight will write and government produce “Nice Expectations” (6 x 60′), which may even be government produced by Scott, Hardy, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Mona Qureshi for the BBC — the identical crew behind “A Christmas Carol.”

“Nice Expectations” can be produced by FX Productions in affiliation with the BBC, Scott’s manufacturing banner Scott Free and Hardy’s manufacturing outfit Hardy Son & Baker.

“Nice Expectations” is the coming-of-age story of orphan Pip. The novel has been introduced to the display many occasions earlier than, together with as characteristic variations by administrators Mike Newell in 2012 (pictured), Alfonso Cuarón in 1998 and David Lean in 1946.

The BBC final tailored the guide in an acclaimed 2011 model with a forged together with Ray Winstone, David Suchet, Douglas Sales space and Gillian Anderson.

“Nice Expectations” and “A Christmas Carol” are the primary two in a collection of variations of Dickens’ novels, commissioned by Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content material, alongside FX, and produced with FX Productions.

The BBC and FX additionally produced drama collection “Taboo,” starring Hardy, written and produced by Knight alongside producers Scott, Tom Hardy, Chips Hardy, Dean Baker and Kate Crowe.

Knight stated: “I selected ‘Nice Expectations’ as the following work to deliver to the display not simply due to the timeless characters, but additionally due to the very well timed story. A narrative of sophistication mobility and sophistication intransigence, informed via an intensely emotional and private first individual narrative. Because the son of a blacksmith myself, Pip’s journey from the forge into society is a really particular one to me.”