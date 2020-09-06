f(x) Celebrates Their 11th Debut Anniversary

The members of f(x) celebrated their 11th anniversary, every in their very own methods!

Amber Liu posted a photograph of the group and wrote, “Comfortable 11th. Thank u MeU (f(x)’s followers). Mother Vic, Pet Solar Younger (Luna), little brother Ssul (Sulli), Princess Duddeong (Krystal).”

Comfortable 11th ? thank u MeU ? 빅엄마, 강아지 선영이, 남동생 썰, 공주님 두떵이? pic.twitter.com/0t9zAjwC6n — Amber J. Liu 刘逸云 (@ajol_llama) September 5, 2020

Krystal shared the “Electrical Shock” album cowl with the caption, “Eleven.”

Victoria took to her Weibo to share her gratitude about her 11th debut anniversary and included a photograph of the f(x) members.

Luna held a stay broadcast on her YouTube channel Luna’s Alphabet, the place she made a cake to rejoice the anniversary. She shared, “Comfortable birthday! Not solely to me, Luna, but in addition to f(x)’s Victoria, Krystal, Sulli, Amber, and Luna. It’s the day f(x) was born. I really feel so reassured due to our MeU.”

f(x) debuted on September 5, 2009 with “LA chA TA” and has been on hiatus as a gaggle since their 2015 launch “four Partitions.”

Comfortable 11th anniversary to f(x)!

