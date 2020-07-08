FX & Hulu Set New York Times Documentary Series – Variety

FX and Hulu have partnered to launch the documentary sequence “The New York Times Presents.”

The present hails from the staff behind FX’s “The Weekly.” The brand new present will current standalone documentaries on main tales by way of the journalists on the New York Times.

“The New York Times Presents” will characteristic 10 particular person documentaries that can air on FX and on Hulu on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The sequence will air one episode per 30 days, starting with:

“They Get Courageous” (7/10/20, 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and on Hulu) – Because the coronavirus ravages an increasing number of American cities, we glance again to the place hit hardest: New York Metropolis. Docs and nurses documented their lives, capturing awe‐inspiring resolve within the face of a breakdown within the well being‐care system. Producers/Administrators: Samantha Stark, Alexandra Garcia, John Pappas and Lora Moftah.

“This Is Dominic Fike: The Subsequent Huge Factor?” (8/7/20, 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and on Hulu) – The making of a pop star in 2020: A younger musician is plucked from obscurity and given a $four million file deal. Meet Dominic Fike as he prepares for his first worldwide tour and makes his debut album. Producer/Director: Alexandra Garcia.

The sequence may even characteristic a documentary concerning the killing of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville, Kentucky. Director and producer Yoruba Richen and New York Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi, a four-time Pulitzer Prize finalist, are partnering on a movie that can discover Taylor’s life and examine the circumstances of her demise.

“The New York Times Presents” is produced by The New York Times and Left/Proper, a Purple Arrow Studios firm. Government producers are Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Mary Robertson, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Preiss.