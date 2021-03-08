FX Orders Pilot Based on Octavia E. Butler Novel ‘Kindred’

FX has ordered a pilot based mostly on the Octavia E. Butler novel “Kindred.”

The pilot will likely be written and govt produced by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Courtney Lee-Mitchell, who acquired the rights to the novel in 2008, may even govt produce together with “The Individuals” creators Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, in addition to Darren Aronofsky by way of Protozoa Footage. Ernestine Walker and Merrilee Heifetz function co-executive producers. FX Productions will produce.

“Since my first encounter with the novel almost 20 years in the past, there have been few, if any, books and even fewer authors who’ve meant as a lot to me as ‘Kindred’ and Octavia Butler,” mentioned Jacobs-Jenkins. “It has been the spotlight and honor of my profession so far to try to lastly deliver this timeless story to life – and particularly at FX, whose catalogue of daring, thought-provoking, and cutting-edge tv has been an limitless supply of inspiration and delight.”

The challenge facilities on Dana, a younger Black lady and aspiring author who has uprooted her lifetime of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, prepared to say a future that, for as soon as, feels all her personal. However, earlier than she will get settled into her new residence, she finds herself being violently pulled forwards and backwards in time to a nineteenth-century plantation with which she and her household are most surprisingly and intimately linked. An interracial romance threads by her previous and current, and the clock is ticking as she struggles to confront the secrets and techniques she by no means knew ran by her blood.

“The Octavia E. Butler Property was thrilled and grateful to have positioned Kindred with Courtney Lee Mitchell on the outset, who introduced it to Branden Jacobs Jenkins (a younger author who shares with Octavia the uncommon honor of being a MacArthur ‘Genius’ Award recipient) after which to the terrific folks at Protozoa,” the Octavia E. Butler Property mentioned. “FX couldn’t be a greater or extra enthusiastic companion, as evidenced by the good inventive crew they’re constructing, and the legendary slate of exhibits they’ve produced. We will’t wait to see this beloved work take its place among the many stars within the FX universe.”

Along with writing “Kindred,” Butler’s different works included “Parable of the Sower,” the “Patternist” sequence, and “Fledgling.” She was awarded the celebrated MacArthur “Genius” Grant in addition to the PEN West Lifetime Achievement Award. She handed away in 2006.

Jacobs-Jenkins is thought for his work as a playwright, having been a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2016 and 2018 for his performs “Gloria” and “Everyone.” He’s additionally recognized for his performs “An Octoroon” and “Applicable,” and served as a consulting producer on the Emmy-winning HBO sequence “Watchmen.”

Jacobs-Jenkins is repped by WME. Lee-Mitchell is repped by Ramo Regulation, and Aronofsky, Weisberg, Fields are repped by CAA. The Butler Property is repped by Writers Home LLC. and Holmes Weinberg.

FX has now ordered pilots based mostly on acclaimed works by Black authors up to now month. Again in February, the cabler ordered a pilot based mostly on the Sam Greenlee spy novel “The Spook Who Sat by the Door.” That challenge follows Dan Freeman, the fictional first African American CIA officer employed by the company within the late Nineteen Sixties.